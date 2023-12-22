SurfABLE Scotland to boost accessible services with community fund

North-east charity SurfABLE Scotland hopes to kickstart seven-year plan with P&J’s 275 Community Fund.

It was selected through a public vote.

SurfABLE Scotland first took to the waves in 2017 with the intention of providing access to surf therapy for everyone aged five and above, regardless of disability and condition.

Over the next seven years, the charity intend on driving forward their desire to build Scotland’s first dedicated surf therapy centre to provide dignity and support to everyone.

This includes providing services such as two changing place toilets, fully equipped with adult changing tables and hoists, to accommodate its users when changing in and out of wetsuits.

They are aiming to increase this vision by 40% across Moray as well as providing a setting that promotes comfortable and accessible outdoor coastal sport within the community.

Glyn Morris, CEO of Friendly Access and co-founder of SurfABLE Scotland Project, said: “We have truly been blown away by the support from our local community.

“Thanks to The Press and Journal celebrating their 275th year, we find ourselves in a privileged position where we can really make this facility a reality – a facility so greatly needed where we can make a significant impact to benefit the lives of so many.”

The Moray-based charity was launched to empower people living with “hidden disabilities” by helping to break down barriers and encourage independent living through affordable and accessible amenities in public environments.

There are more than 250 regulars, primarily children, who attend their sessions.

Over 30 volunteers dedicate their time to taking a holistic approach towards transforming Scotland into a fairer, more accessible and inclusive place, regardless of disability or condition.

The Community Fund aims to support them as they continue to transform the lives of the local community.

As well as supplying accessible workshops, SurfABLE Scotland works in partnership with Active Schools (Moray) to deliver structured swimming lessons and pool surf sessions at Forres and Lossiemouth pools for youngsters and young adults with additional support needs.

The charity will receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will public nominated partners Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor and Bon Accord Heritage.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2. will bring together north and north-east businesses and individuals to celebrate the charity partners.

They currently operate as a mobile unit, which has proven successful, but this can also be restricting to those who may require support due to physical impairments – many beach/surf locations are not equipped to cater to those needs.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to rally around SurfABLE to help them reach their goal as well as the four charity partners by booking a table at the gala.

Event sponsor ShapeShifters have vocalised their support of the upcoming gala.

Director Hollie Kelly said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Charity Gala as an event sponsor; opportunities to champion so many incredible local causes are rare and we look forward to seeing the wonderful range of charities of all sizes come together to support and inspire each other at the event in the New Year.”

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk