Aberdeen coffee firm reveals £1m takeover of empty Union Street bank

Long Walk Coffee has confirmed it is taking on the Granite Mile unit.

By Ben Hendry
Union Street coffee plans are brewing...
Union Street coffee plans are brewing... Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen coffee firm has confirmed plans to transform an abandoned city centre bank.

The Natwest branch at 262 Union Street closed at the start of 2023, and was put up for sale for £375,000.

It is now listed as under offer.

And Aberdeen-based company Long Walk Coffee has announced plans to convert the building.

The coffee firm is taking over 262 Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The roastery describes the “iconic property” as “another gem” in its portfolio.

A post on Linkedin states: “This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and expansion in Aberdeen.

“The NatWest bank sits in a prime spot on Union Street, right in the beating heart of Aberdeen’s city centre.”

Coffee boss pledges to spend big on old Aberdeen bank

Boss Chris Groymer also announced plans to plough £1 million into redeveloping the venue.

He said this will ensure it “receives the attention it deserves”.

Colin Redman, who owns the Birdhouse Cafe in Banchor, is one of the brains behind Long Walk Coffee Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Groymer thanked the Our Union Street campaigners for their help in acquiring the property.

He said their crusade had been “instrumental” in his decision to take on the old bank.

Earlier this year, the organisation revealed that they had reduced the number of vacant Union Street properties from 53 to 25.

Group leader Bob Keiller last night added: “We look forward to helping Chris and the team promote their business when they are ready.”

Ou Union Street campaigners on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Long Walk is not the only coffee shop coming to Union Street

Long Walk Coffee is named because the idea was hatched during just such a lengthy stroll during lockdown.

It already operates a cafe on Huntly Street, known as The Roastery, and its beans impressed our food critic.

This isn’t the only effort to give the stagnating street a bit of a caffeine boost…

It comes after Cup opened up a new coffee shop nearby at the top end of the Granite Mile. 

In March, clothes shop Lolo and Co relocated to a spot nearby on Union Street too.

Conversation