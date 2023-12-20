Munlochy Animal Aid to expand on facilities with charity boost

Munlochy Animal Aid have vowed to purchase essential resources after becoming one of the P&J’s five charity partners.

Founder, Iona Nicol, and her team have helped more than 500 animals in the past year and hope to care for even more as a P&J charity partner.

The Inverness-based charity came out on top in its category when The P&J 275 Community Fund’s public vote was launched.

Today, Iona told how the 275 Community Fund’s support will help to provide shelter and veterinary care to animals throughout 2024, which includes purchasing a large barn and a digger.

Iona called these resources their two “frontrunners.”

She said: “The equipment is so useful and has been needed for a long time and my husband is very clever at maintain machinery thankfully.

“There are so many thoughts as how to spend the money but these two are frontrunners.”

Munlochy Animal Aid is dedicated to caring for a wide range of animals.

Its mission is to provide shelter and veterinary care to animals in need, especially when their owners are unable to care for them temporarily due to hospitalisation, incarceration, homelessness, or other crises.

The organisation also offers financial assistance for emergency veterinary care and donates pet food to foodbanks in the local area.

It has now secured the vital funds it needs to develop its facilities further and commit to the unwavering support of animal welfare.

Over the years, Munlochy Animal Aid has managed to acquire essential equipment such as a tractor and hay making equipment to benefit the shelter during extreme weather, and Iona hopes to expand on these necessary resources using the community fund.

Iona said: “Munlochy is achieving exactly what we want it to do. We are here to help any animal/bird in distress.

“So often an owner can find themselves having a bad time and need temporary care for their beloved pet, Munlochy provides that care at tragic times or when animals need help with veterinary care.”

The charity are expected to receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will four other partners, including Scotland Charity Air Ambulance, SurfABLE, Friends of Anchor and Bon Accord Heritage.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2. will bring together north and north-east businesses and individuals to celebrate the charity partners.

Munlochy Animal Aid serves not only animals, but the local community and regularly welcomes individuals to visit and interact with the animals, providing a therapeutic experience.

The group actively works to promote responsible and compassionate pet ownership by offering educational talks and raising awareness about its work with the community.

Iona and her team have continued to expand their facilities to accommodate 25 dogs and 40 to 50 cats and kittens, and paid £68,000 in vet fees in its last financial year to help sick pets and their worried owners.

“We have had a very successful year homing a lot of cats and dogs and I hope that success lasts as there is a never-ending stream of animals coming in or waiting to come in,” said Iona.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to rally around Munlochy Animal Aid and the four charity partners and showcase their support by booking a table at the event.

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk