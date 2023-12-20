Chance to join ‘downstairs’ staff as ‘Downton Abbey’ castle recruits gardener

The owners of a Downton Abbey film location in Argyll are on the hunt for an assistant to help tend the gardens.

The role at Inveraray Castle is seasonal, but may become permanent for the right candidate, the job advert states.

Inveraray Castle is the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell.

The castle was used as a film location for the Downton Abbey Christmas episode in 2012.

Could you keep the gardens at the ‘Downton Abbey’ castle in Argyll?

The show can be seen on Netflix as part of its Downton Abbey Masterpiece Collection and remains one of the network’s all-time most-watched programmes.

In an advert posted online, Inveraray Castle wrote: “Vacancy for a seasonal position with the potential to be permanent.

“The position of assistant gardener has arisen at Inveraray Castle in Argyll.

“You will assist the head gardener, who is responsible for maintaining the castle gardens, which are generally open to the public.

“The successful candidate should be hard-working and conscientious with practical experience and the ability to communicate.”

Applications, by way of a CV, are to be sent to the castle manager at manager@inveraray-castle.com.

The closing date for applications is January 27 2024.

Seasonal jobs as tour guides, shop and tearoom assistants for the 2024 season have also been advertised.

The post continued: “If you’ve always dreamed of working in a Scottish castle in the idyllic location of Inveraray, then please get in touch!”

During the 2012 Christmas special, the Grantham family and staff travelled north to the home of their cousins, the Marquess and Marchioness of Flintshire in their mythical Scottish home, “Duneagle Castle”.

Inveraray Castle is currently closed for the season but will reopen on March 28 2024.