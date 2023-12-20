Chance to join ‘downstairs’ staff as ‘Downton Abbey’ castle recruits gardener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Chance to join ‘downstairs’ staff as ‘Downton Abbey’ castle recruits gardener

Owners of Inveraray Castle, which was used in the filming of the hit show, are looking for an assistant to help keep the gardens.

By Louise Glen
Inveraray Castle
Inveraray Castle. Image: Shutterstock.

The owners of a Downton Abbey film location in Argyll are on the hunt for an assistant to help tend the gardens.

The role at Inveraray Castle is seasonal, but may become permanent for the right candidate, the job advert states.

Inveraray Castle is the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll, Chief of the Clan Campbell.

The castle was used as a film location for the Downton Abbey Christmas episode in 2012.

Could you keep the gardens at the ‘Downton Abbey’ castle in Argyll?

The show can be seen on Netflix as part of its Downton Abbey Masterpiece Collection and remains one of the network’s all-time most-watched programmes.

Downton Abbey film location in Argyll is looking for someone to tend the gardens.
Downton Abbey film location in Argyll is looking for someone to tend the gardens. Image: ITV supplied.

In an advert posted online, Inveraray Castle wrote: “Vacancy for a seasonal position with the potential to be permanent.

“The position of assistant gardener has arisen at Inveraray Castle in Argyll.

“You will assist the head gardener, who is responsible for maintaining the castle gardens, which are generally open to the public.

“The successful candidate should be hard-working and conscientious with practical experience and the ability to communicate.”

Applications, by way of a CV, are to be sent to the castle manager at manager@inveraray-castle.com.

The closing date for applications is January 27 2024.

Seasonal jobs as tour guides, shop and tearoom assistants for the 2024 season have also been advertised.

Hugh Bonneville of Downton Abbey on set at Inveraray Castle in Argyll. Image: Russell Sneddon | StockPix.eu.

The post continued: “If you’ve always dreamed of working in a Scottish castle in the idyllic location of Inveraray, then please get in touch!”

During the 2012 Christmas special, the Grantham family and staff travelled north to the home of their cousins, the Marquess and Marchioness of Flintshire in their mythical Scottish home, “Duneagle Castle”.

Inveraray Castle is currently closed for the season but will reopen on March 28 2024.

