Danestone delays: Traffic chaos after two-car crash on Persley Bridge

A two-car collision on Persley Bridge is causing traffic delays in Danestone.

Police and ambulance were called out to the crash between two vehicles on the bridge near Danestone’s Tesco.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving a call out at 11.40am this morning.

Recovery has been arranged for the two vehicles involved.

There is no known injuries at this time.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details regarding the incident.

More to follow.