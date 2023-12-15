News Danestone delays: Traffic chaos after two-car crash on Persley Bridge Police and ambulance were called out after the collision. By Graham Fleming December 15 2023, 1.55pm Share Danestone delays: Traffic chaos after two-car crash on Persley Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6294189/persley-bridge-crash-danestone/ Copy Link Emergency services were called to Persley Bridge after a two-car collision. A two-car collision on Persley Bridge is causing traffic delays in Danestone. Police and ambulance were called out to the crash between two vehicles on the bridge near Danestone’s Tesco. Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving a call out at 11.40am this morning. Recovery has been arranged for the two vehicles involved. There is no known injuries at this time. The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more details regarding the incident. More to follow.