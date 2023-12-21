Teen Aberdeen fan hospitalised with ‘serious’ face injury after Hampden assault

A 17-year-old Dons fan suffered a ‘serious’ facial injury after he was assaulted leaving the Rangers v Aberdeen Cup final on Sunday.

The teenager was leaving Hampden Park stadium close to gate 27, near Somerville Drive, when the attack took place at around 5pm.

He was approached by an ‘unknown man’, who carried out the unprovoked assault.

Police confirmed he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are looking to trace a man in connection who is described as being in his twenties and was wearing a black jacket.

They added that their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police says it’s ‘imperative’ to trace the suspect involved

Detective Constable Scott McKenzie said: “The victim was leaving the ground as part of the Aberdeen supporters when he was subject to an unprovoked attack.

“It is possible that the suspect is also an Aberdeen fan but regardless the concourse was very busy as fans left the ground following the game.

“It may not have been apparent at the time how serious the incident was however the victim has been left with serious facial injuries and it is imperative we trace the suspect involved.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1432 of December 17, 2023.”

An anonymous report can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.