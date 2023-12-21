Teen Aberdeen fan hospitalised with ‘serious’ face injury after Hampden assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen Aberdeen fan hospitalised with ‘serious’ face injury after Hampden assault

The 17-year-old was attacked as he left Sunday's cup final against Rangers.

By Bailey Moreton
The teenager was attacked leaving Hampden after the Rangers v Aberdeen cup final. Image: Darrell Benns
A 17-year-old Dons fan suffered a ‘serious’ facial injury after he was assaulted leaving the Rangers v Aberdeen Cup final on Sunday.

The teenager was leaving Hampden Park stadium close to gate 27, near Somerville Drive, when the attack took place at around 5pm.

He was approached by an ‘unknown man’, who carried out the unprovoked assault.

Police confirmed he had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are looking to trace a man in connection who is described as being in his twenties and was wearing a black jacket.

They added that their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police says it’s ‘imperative’ to trace the suspect involved

Detective Constable Scott McKenzie said: “The victim was leaving the ground as part of the Aberdeen supporters when he was subject to an unprovoked attack.

“It is possible that the suspect is also an Aberdeen fan but regardless the concourse was very busy as fans left the ground following the game.

“It may not have been apparent at the time how serious the incident was however the victim has been left with serious facial injuries and it is imperative we trace the suspect involved.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1432 of December 17, 2023.”

An anonymous report can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

