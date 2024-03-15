Drugged up man’s unsatisfactor excuse for why he was clambering on roofs in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugged up man’s unsatisfactor excuse for why he was clambering on roofs in Inverness

Alan Munro says he was on a couple's shed because he "felt safe" after threats were made to him.

By David Love
Alan Munro clambered across roofs then fell into a garden.
A sheriff has doubted a Ross-shire man’s bizarre explanation for why he was found clambering across roofs in Inverness.

Alan Munro says he was on a couple’s shed because he “felt safe” after threats from others at his accommodation.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that occupants of a house on Tomatin Road in the city’s Hilton housing estate alerted police when they saw Munro, 50, on their property on the night of February 19 2022.

His antics were captured on the property’s CCTV camera and at one stage Munro became stuck before managing to clamber down.

However, the court heard that when officers attended, Munro, of Tulloch Square, Dingwall, was back up on the roof.

He was assisted down and arrested. Munro admitted a breach of the peace and had sentence deferred for a background report.

Munro, originally from Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris, admitted a breach of the peace.

‘It is very odd behaviour’

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at an earlier hearing: “On the night in question he was plainly under the influence of the substance.

“He should not have been there but there was no intention of dishonesty which has been accepted by the Crown.

“He was in fear of certain individuals and did not want to return to his accommodation. He was also abusing amphetamine at the time. On that night, he was under the influence of a substance and had nowhere else to go after being assaulted earlier in the evening.

“He was making his way between rooftops because he felt safe. After wandering aimlessly around this garden he sat down on the roof. There was no significance to him being in Tomatin Road.”

Sheriff Macdonald commented; “It is very odd behaviour and must have been distressing for the occupants.”

Munro appeared before Sheriff Gary Aitken for sentencing and was represented by solicitor advocate Clare Russell who gave a similar explanation, which, she said, was backed up somewhat by the fact it was accepted he had an injury.

Sheriff Aitken commented: “His explanation is not entirely satisfactory. He could have phoned 999.”

Munro had sentence deferred until June 13 for intense social work involvement.