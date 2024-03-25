Strathcarron couple say damp, mouldy, mouse-infested home has been neglected by landlord for years

A Strathcarron couple say their mouse-infested cottage is riddled with mould and dampness due to years of neglect from their rich landlord.

Matt and Deborah Wickham told us they have endured a decade of hell in their Highland home and fear they will be kicked out when the Scottish Government’s eviction ban ends.

Horrendous pictures sent to us show the property in a state of disrepair – from huge patches of mould and cracked windows to a massive blotch of dampness on the roof.

The couple’s lengthy list of complaints during their nightmare ordeal include:

Vital work to repair the ‘knackered’ roof was neglected for six years until recently.

Scores of mice have chewed through and ruined their valuable possessions.

Deborah’s paintings have been destroyed due to the horrific mould problem.

The damp patch on the roof was ignored for five years after being reported in 2018.

“It’s all quite horrific and terrifying,” Matt told the Press and Journal.

He said: “I get panic attacks and anxiety. I’m a complete and utter mess, and so is my wife. It’s taken a terrible toll. I just don’t know what to do.

“We’re very angry, because we get ignored.”

The couple say they are living in extreme fuel poverty because important upgrades to the radiators and pipes were not carried out when the boiler was last replaced.

An inspection by Highland Council last year heavily criticised the state of the property and warned the landlord could be stripped of their licence if repairs are not carried out.

Major faults identified by the local authority’s environmental health officer included rotten woodwork and windows, leaks from the roof that were causing the dampness and mould, as well as cracks in the chimney.

He also reported that the boiler was not adequate to heat the whole property and the fireplace was prone to blowing back smoke into the living room.

Strutt & Parker, the estate agency who represent Matt and Deborah’s landlord, claimed the couple had been poor at reporting problems.

Yet the couple were able to show extensive and detailed correspondence with the agency.

The agency state they have made numerous attempts to access the property so repairs can be carried out.

But Matt and Deborah told us on one occasion a contractor was sent to their home even when they had cancelled the appointment a week earlier for personal reasons.

The couple have also disputed the need for a full asbestos survey that the agency wants to carry out.

Unlike many tenants across Scotland who have endured huge rent rises in recent years, Matt and Deborah have paid £500 a month since moving to their cottage.

Since October 2022, the Scottish Government has capped price increases for renters.

That rent freeze – which comes to an end on March 31 – has also made it much harder for landlords to evict tenants.

‘We can’t afford to heat the place’

“We’re certain we’re going to be evicted shortly after March 31,” Matt said. “I am absolutely convinced.”

He added: “We can’t afford for the rent to go up. We can’t afford to heat the place.”

Matt believes the SNP should urgently introduce rent controls in Holyrood once the price freeze ends to help struggling tenants.

He said: “I can’t believe there aren’t rent controls in place already. They should just get on with it. Of course there should be a cap.

“I would also make it a lot more expensive than it currently is to be a landlord.”

Landlords have criticised the Holyrood rent freeze and say they were forced to charge tenants more while their own mortgages increase.

Matt and Deborah have an active tribunal against their landlord’s huge estate, based in Gloucestershire, due to their ongoing frustrations.

The couple say their wealthy landlord has more than enough money to carry out the repairs their cottage desperately needs.

A spokesperson for Strutt & Parker said: “Strutt & Parker was instructed to manage the property in September 2022.

“Since being instructed, Strutt & Parker has submitted an application for access to the property for the purposes of undertaking improvement works and have made inroads with these works through official channels.

“We are unable to comment further as the matter is currently before the First Tier Tribunal.”

A spokesperson for the estate that owns the property said: “In September 2022, Strutt & Parker were instructed to manage Craig Cottage, part of the Achnashellach Estate, to facilitate several improvements works at the property.

“In the absence of being granted access, the landlord’s representatives have applied to the First-tier Tribunal for the purposes of carrying out any work necessary.

“Since the matter is currently before the First-tier Tribunal, we are unable to comment on the specifics of the case.”