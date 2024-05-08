Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4×4 mounts parked Mercedes on Seaforth Road in Aberdeen

Police were made aware of the incident at about 2.30pm.

By Ellie Milne
Police car and crashed cars at Seaforth Road
Police were called to Seaforth Road after the crash. Image: Jasperimage.

A 4×4 has hit a parked Mercedes car on Seaforth Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were made aware of the incident at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Police remain at the scene and have cordoned off a section of the road until recovery can be arranged.

Officers have confirmed nobody has been injured.

Car wheel on bonnet of parked car
The front of the 4×4 has mounted the bonnet of the Mercedes. Image: Jasperimage.

Photos taken at the scene show a Volkswagen Tiguan has mounted the bonnet a Mercedes car which was parked on the side of the road.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed two pumps were dispatched from North Anderson Drive station at 2.30pm.

However, crews were not required to do anything at the scene.

4x4 crashed into Mercedes
Police closed a section of Seaforth Road after the crash. Image: Jasperimage.

The stop message came in just 10 minutes later at 2.40pm.

It is understood ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Police have been contacted for comment.

