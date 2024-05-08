A 4×4 has hit a parked Mercedes car on Seaforth Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were made aware of the incident at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Police remain at the scene and have cordoned off a section of the road until recovery can be arranged.

Officers have confirmed nobody has been injured.

Photos taken at the scene show a Volkswagen Tiguan has mounted the bonnet a Mercedes car which was parked on the side of the road.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed two pumps were dispatched from North Anderson Drive station at 2.30pm.

However, crews were not required to do anything at the scene.

The stop message came in just 10 minutes later at 2.40pm.

It is understood ambulance crews were also in attendance.

Police have been contacted for comment.

