Peterhead midfielder Conor O’Keefe departs Blue Toon for new chapter in Australia

Peterhead have confirmed the departure of midfielder Conor O’Keefe.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals in 61 appearances for the Balmoor club after joining the club in July 2022.

Saturday’s 5-1 defeat against Spartans in the League One play-offs was O’Keefe’s final appearance for the Blue Toon.

The winger is heading to Australia and Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown paid tribute to the former Elgin City player.

If you thought his first goal was good, just wait until you see this one! Conor O’Keefe, take a bow son! Goal of the season already?🔥🔥🔥#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/6iykh6zhao — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) September 19, 2022

He said: “It’s really sad for everyone to lose Jinky but he was up front and honest with us a few months ago and has never let that affect him or the group.

“It’s not the way him or any of us wanted to go out but his goal contributions and performances this season since we have been in charge speak for themselves and in his whole time at Peterhead it has been a pleasure to be his teammate and manager.

“I’m sure quite a number of his goals will live long in the memory for everyone that witnessed them.

“A great character in the dressing room too which is arguably just as important and he leaves a difficult hole to fill on and off the pitch.

“If ever his circumstances change we will be first point of contact I’m sure but we wish him and his family the best.”