Peterhead attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie joins Spartans

Peterhead attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie has joined Spartans.

The 27-year-old turned down an offer to sign a new deal at Balmoor.

Ritchie joined Peterhead from Inverurie Locos in 2021 and scored 20 goals in 93 appearances for the Blue Toon.

A Peterhead statement on Thursday morning confirmed the player was leaving the club.

It read: “The club can now confirm, with a heavy heart, that despite all our best efforts and offers of flexibility to accommodate Hamish’s work commitments and family life, Hamish Ritchie will not be renewing his contract and has decided to move on.

“Hamish now lives in Edinburgh where he works and lives with his wife who joined him from America.

“We thank Hamish for his valued contributions to the club since joining Peterhead in 2021 and wish him all the best going forward.”

On Thursday night, Spartans – who defeated Peterhead 7-2 on aggregate in the League One play-off semi-final before being pipped to promotion by Dumbarton – announced Ritchie as their new signing.

Ritchie said: “I’m delighted to sign with the club.

“Having met with the manager, I was really impressed with the forward-thinking approach and the ambition of the club.

“Hopefully I can help Spartans achieve its goals, as well as improve as player and add to the attacking options.”

Spartans boss Douglas Samuel said: “I’m thrilled to bring a player of Hamish’s proven pedigree and quality on board.

“He will increase and strengthen our options at the top end of the pitch as we look to keep developing and improving as a side.

“I’m excited to see Hamish in Spartans colours next season.”