Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan ‘delighted’ after familiar face returns on one-year deal

Ben Armour returns to the Blue Toon on a one-year deal.

By Danny Law
Ben Armour celebrates scoring the winner for Peterhead against Dumbarton. Image: Duncan Brown.
Ben Armour celebrates scoring the winner for Peterhead against Dumbarton. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan said he was delighted to bring Ben Armour back to Balmoor.

The 25-year-old has returned to the Blue Toon on a one-year deal after leaving Stranraer.

The attacker scored six goals in 41 games for Peterhead after joining from Morton in 2019.

He moved to Alloa two years later before a spell at Forfar Athletic and then a move to Stranraer at the start of last season.

Strachan was pleased to bolster his side’s attack, only a day after attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie left Peterhead to join Spartans.

He said: “Ben is someone who knows Peterhead well from his previous stint, having played against him last year he is a player who has improved a lot and is still at a great age to further improve.

“Ben is a versatile, powerful attacker who can play a number of positions and his sheer physical running power will help us on and off the ball.

“Ben is proven in the leagues and with the right service we’re hopeful he can help the team cover up some of the goal contributions we’ve lost this week.

“We are really happy to get this one over the line so quickly.”

