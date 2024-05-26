Peterhead sign former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder on two-year deal

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown was pleased to have finally landed midfielder Seb Ross.

The 24-year-old has joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal after leaving Forfar Athletic.

Ross was a youngster at Aberdeen before joining Cove Rangers in 2020.

He moved to Falkirk a year later before heading to Forfar in January 2023.

Brown believes Ross can be a major asset to the Blue Toon in League Two next season.

He said: “Seb is one we have had to be really patient with, even back to last summer.

“It was no secret he is a player we have admired, having played with and against him.

“But we are delighted to get another top north-east talent signed and on board with us for the next couple of years.

“He knows the area, knows the league, knows some of the players and comes with good experience while still being a young age.

“We hope he can really see this as another platform to kick on and improve.

“He gives us versatility across the midfield to forward positions and we hope he can find a home here to show the output and goal contributions we know he is capable of, fulfilling his potential as he hits his peak years.”