Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry

The 22-year-old has joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal.

By Danny Law
Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Peterhead have completed the signing of Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old submitted a transfer request at the end of the season after playing a pivotal part in helping the Jags to the Breedon Highland League title.

It is understood a number of SPFL clubs were keen on the midfielder but Barry said he believes Balmoor is the right place for the next stage of his career.

The former Aberdeen youngster said: “I’m delighted to finally get this deal over the line and be able to get my head set on where I will be for the next two seasons.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the group and getting to know the players and staff when pre-season starts.

“I had offers come in from full-time clubs but after meeting with Ryan (Strachan) and Jordon (Brown) I knew Peterhead was going to be the right step forward for my career.

“After seeing the squad they have already acquired – I know a few of the players from Aberdeen – and with the additions they have added in this window, I feel the only way for Peterhead to go is up.

“I hope I can make a difference for the team and help them win the league this coming year.”

Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Inverurie Locos. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.Â 

Patience pays off

Peterhead co-boss Strachan believes the signing of Barry is a major statement from the Blue Toon ahead of the new season.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get this one over the line, itâ€™s been a long process but one weâ€™ve remained patient with.

“To secure Maxâ€™s services for at least two years is excellent news for Peterhead.

“Max has been one of the most highly sought after players in the Highland League now for a number of years and to tie him up is a real statement.

“He is a great age for progress and brings with him bundles of quality.

“He has also come from a winning team environment which is key for our dressing room.

“We canâ€™t wait to get back into pre-season and integrate Max with the group so he can settle in his new environment and home at Balmoor.”

