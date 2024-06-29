National Camera Day: 28 of our photographer’s best photos from over the years

National Camera Day is celebrated every year on June 29, paying tribute to the science of the camera and the art passionate photographers worldwide create with it.

To celebrate the day this year, the Press and Journal is honouring its own photographers by featuring some of their top shots.

We asked each to submit some of their favourite work to deliver a stunning gallery of images which showcases their unique skills and creative visions.

Here are some highlights…

Our chief photographer, Kami Thomson, has worked for more than three decades in the press.

His assignments have taken him on numerous trips embedded with British forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, to shooting concerts in venues across the north-east.

Sandy McCook has shot photographs for more than 40 years.

And over the decades has captured moments both poignant and joyful.

Darrell Benns began his career with us in 2014.

He has captured various political and sporting events in that time, including Formula One and SNP conferences in Aberdeen.

After moving from the south coast of England to the north of Scotland, Jason Hedges joined DC Thomson in 2018.

And his efforts covering Moray and the Highlands led to him being shortlisted for news photographer of the year at the 44th Scottish Press Awards in 2023.

Scott Baxter has been employed part-time with us since 2019.

In addition to his work here, he provides commercial services to clients across Scotland.

Kenny Elrick has 16 years of experience shooting photographs.

Our resident drone pilot, he blends his traditional stills work with aerial views of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Press and Journal.

Kath Flannery, meanwhile, has 17 years behind her as a press photographer.

Talented at capturing the human side of stories, she shares some of her favourites.