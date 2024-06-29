National Camera Day: 28 of our photographer’s best photos from over the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National Camera Day: 28 of our photographer’s best photos from over the years

National Camera Day celebrates photographers world wide every year.

Capturing moments that last a lifetime! Happy National Camera Day Image: DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Jamie Ross

National Camera Day is celebrated every year on June 29, paying tribute to the science of the camera and the art passionate photographers worldwide create with it.

To celebrate the day this year, the Press and Journal is honouring its own photographers by featuring some of their top shots.

We asked each to submit some of their favourite work to deliver a stunning gallery of images which showcases their unique skills and creative visions.

Here are some highlights…

Our chief photographer, Kami Thomson, has worked for more than three decades in the press.

His assignments have taken him on numerous trips embedded with British forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, to shooting concerts in venues across the north-east.

Members of the Scots DG patrol the hills around Kabul in their role as force protection in and around the city.
In 2016, during the Scottish Ballet production of “Swan Lake,” principal dancer Sophie Martin warmed up on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen.
Iron Maiden electrified the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in 2018.
During Kami’s press trips with the British forces, he captured life in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, including scenes like a car tyre and wheel workshop.

Sandy McCook has shot photographs for more than 40 years.

And over the decades has captured moments both poignant and joyful.

Britain’s oldest working journalist, George Fraser, and the Queen Mother shared tea and memories during a private meeting at Royal Deeside in 1995.
Diana, Princess of Wales, comforting Michael Bradley from Hull at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, two days after the Piper Alpha disaster on July 6, 1988.
The then Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, toured and opened the new ‘Granary Lodge’ bed and breakfast on the grounds of Castle of Mey in Caithness in 2019.
Investigators examine debris in Sherwood Crescent, Lockerbie, the morning following the disaster in 1988.

Darrell Benns began his career with us in 2014.

He has captured various political and sporting events in that time, including Formula One and SNP conferences in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon arriving at SNP Conference in 2023.
Lewis Hamilton after winning the British Grand Prix in 2018.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrating with Gary Mackay-Steven after scoring for the Dons against Burnley in the Europa League in 2018.
Maisie Peters performing at the O2 Academy in Glasgow.

After moving from the south coast of England to the north of Scotland, Jason Hedges joined DC Thomson in 2018.

And his efforts covering Moray and the Highlands led to him being shortlisted for news photographer of the year at the 44th Scottish Press Awards in 2023.

A Japanese macaque troop at the Highland Wildlife Park in January 2024.
A huge wave crashes over the sea wall at Cullen during a storm in 2022.
A favoured portrait taken by Jason Hedges is of Donald Armstrong, who received a BEM for services to music and the community in Dingwall, in 2022.
An unposed street photograph was taken near the train station in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve 2021.

Scott Baxter has been employed part-time with us since 2019.

In addition to his work here, he provides commercial services to clients across Scotland.

A commercial shoot featuring the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Red Bull Racing watch.
Aberdeen’s Charlie Hynes  is pictured by Scott with his designer Scotch whisky labels in 2021.
Lewis Ferguson scored to make it 1-0 for Aberdeen in the 2018 Betfred Cup Semi-Final against Rangers.
Tallula, an orphaned lamb who was rescued, is pictured running out of her home.

Kenny Elrick has 16 years of experience shooting photographs.

Our resident drone pilot, he blends his traditional stills work with aerial views of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the Press and Journal.

Kenny captures an elevated view of the Queen’s funeral cortege in 2022.
A beautiful sight to see as a rainbow arches over Dunnottar Castle, near Stonehaven.
Kenny was invited into a plane to capture this image of a glider above Ballater during the annual United Kingdom Mountain Soaring Championship at Deeside Gliding Club, Aboyne, in 2009.
Kenny employs his drone to capture unique images, including this of Aberdeen Harbour.

Kath Flannery, meanwhile, has 17 years behind her as a press photographer.

Talented at capturing the human side of stories, she shares some of her favourites.

Gregor McPherson in action, fighting for the a title against Christian Lopes Florez.
An eerie scene unfolded as a blaze engulfed the Port of Montrose for over nine hours in 2021.
The 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Aberdeen.
Bobby the dog having a blast in the snow at Craigievar Castle in 2020.

