The Press and Journal shortlisted for bundle of Scottish Press Awards

The Press and Journal and its staff have received a slew of nominations in the Scottish Press Awards.

The annual award ceremony, now in its 44th year, celebrates the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism.

Last year, The P&J won the top prize, the prestigious Newspaper of the Year title.

And this year the team is in the running for multiple categories, including News Website of the Year – won last year by The P&J’s sister title, The Courier.

The P&J’s nominees

Two staff photographers are in the running, with Aberdeen-based Wullie Marr in the running for the sports category and Elgin-based Jason Hedges up for the news title.

The P&J’s Live team has been shortlisted for its coverage of the Skye shooting tragedy.

In the regional reporter of the year category, City reporter Alastair Gossip is hoping his extensive coverage of the Union Terrace Gardens saga and his world-exclusive on the route of the Queen’s cortege and Lord Provost Barney Crockett’s controversial Russian portrait will scoop him the prize.

He is up against North journalist Stuart Findlay, whose coverage of the Renee Macrae case, has already landed him the reporter of the year prize at the Highlands Press Awards in February.

Impact writer Dale Haslam is also in the running for the title for his investigations into the Stonehaven Rail Crash and the Hunt for Mr X documentary whch investigated a North Sea diver behind £100m Highland cocaine plot.

Political stalwart Calum Ross has been shortlisted for his work on the sanctions-busting flight from Inverness to Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Also from the politics team is Justin Bowie, who will go up against Brendan Duggan and Sophie Goodwin for young journalist of the year.

Sophie wrote about abuse in women’s football, wheelchair racing in Aberdeen and a profile on Aberdeen Women’s player Nadine Hanssen.

Brendan was shortlisted for his work on an investigation into abuse at Fornethy House and a tribute to David Lapage who died during Storm Arwen.

Meanwhile columnists Catherine Deveney – who won last year – and Kerry Hudson will go head to head in their category.

Judges were impressed with Catherine’s pieces on the state of the NHS and how University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues.

In the Regional Feature Writer of the Year category, Ellie House and Peter Ranscombe have been shortlisted.

Editor praises newsroom’s ‘depth of talent’

The P&J’s editor Craig Walker said: “Having our journalists ranked among the best in the country in so many different categories underlines the depth of talent across The P&J newsroom.

“As individuals and teams, they not only have their fingers on the pulse of the north and north-east but are constantly looking for new and better ways to tell the stories that matter to the people of our region.

“Being among the contenders for the best website award is also a testament to the way we are – at the same time as being the reigning newspaper of the year and the biggest selling regional print title in the UK – leading the way when it comes to quality digital news products.”

DC Thomson publications shortlisted

Other DC Thomson titles also received nominations.

The Courier was also nominated for news website of the year, and six of its reporters were shortlisted for individual prizes.

The Sunday Post was nominated twice for campaign of the year for Women’s Health and In Plain Sight, as well as journalism team of the year for its Ukraine coverage.

Eight of its reporters were also shortlisted for individual prizes.

To see the full shortlist, visit the Scottish Newspaper Society website.

The prestigious awards are handed out by the Scottish Newspaper Society, and the ceremony takes place in Glasgow on June 7.