The Press and Journal shortlisted for bundle of Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

The Press and Journal shortlisted for bundle of Scottish Press Awards

Reporters at the P&J have been nominated for 14 individual prizes.

By Cameron Roy
Members of 51 Squadron RAF Regiment based at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo taken by Jason Hedges' as part of his news photographer of the year submission. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Members of 51 Squadron RAF Regiment based at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo taken by Jason Hedges' as part of his news photographer of the year submission. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal and its staff have received a slew of nominations in the Scottish Press Awards.

The annual award ceremony, now in its 44th year, celebrates the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism.

Last year, The P&J won the top prize, the prestigious Newspaper of the Year title. 

And this year the team is in the running for multiple categories, including News Website of the Year – won last year by The P&J’s sister title, The Courier.

First day of Belladrum music festival. Image part of Jason Hedges’ news photographer of the year submission.

The P&J’s nominees

Two staff photographers are in the running, with Aberdeen-based Wullie Marr in the running for the sports category and Elgin-based Jason Hedges up for the news title.

The P&J’s Live team has been shortlisted for its coverage of the Skye shooting tragedy.

In the regional reporter of the year category, City reporter Alastair Gossip is hoping his extensive coverage of the Union Terrace Gardens saga and his world-exclusive on the route of the Queen’s cortege and Lord Provost Barney Crockett’s controversial Russian portrait will scoop him the prize.

He is up against North journalist Stuart Findlay, whose coverage of the Renee Macrae case, has already landed him the reporter of the year prize at the Highlands Press Awards in February.

One of Wullie Marr’s entries was this photograph of skater Archie Crichton taking to the air at Banchory Skate park.

Impact writer Dale Haslam is also in the running for the title for his investigations into the Stonehaven Rail Crash and the Hunt for Mr X documentary whch investigated a North Sea diver behind £100m Highland cocaine plot.

Political stalwart Calum Ross has been shortlisted for his work on the sanctions-busting flight from Inverness to Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Also from the politics team is Justin Bowie, who will go up against Brendan Duggan and Sophie Goodwin for young journalist of the year.

Jason Hedges captures a massive wave hitting the sea wall at Cullen during a storm in January 2022.

Sophie wrote about abuse in women’s football, wheelchair racing in Aberdeen and a profile on Aberdeen Women’s player Nadine Hanssen.

Brendan was shortlisted for his work on an investigation into abuse at Fornethy House and a tribute to David Lapage who died during Storm Arwen.

Meanwhile columnists Catherine Deveney – who won last year – and Kerry Hudson will go head to head in their category.

Another of Wullie Marr’s entries was Jordan MacRae scoring the opening goal of the Highland League Cup Final between Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers at Station Park, Nairn.

Judges were impressed with Catherine’s pieces on the state of the NHS and how University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues.

In the Regional Feature Writer of the Year category, Ellie House and Peter Ranscombe have been shortlisted.

Editor praises newsroom’s ‘depth of talent’

The P&J’s editor Craig Walker said: “Having our journalists ranked among the best in the country in so many different categories underlines the depth of talent across The P&J newsroom.

“As individuals and teams, they not only have their fingers on the pulse of the north and north-east but are constantly looking for new and better ways to tell the stories that matter to the people of our region.

Editor Craig Walker at P&J Live for Aberdeen Sports Awards in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

“Being among the contenders for the best website award is also a testament to the way we are – at the same time as being the reigning newspaper of the year and the biggest selling regional print title in the UK – leading the way when it comes to quality digital news products.”

DC Thomson publications shortlisted

Other DC Thomson titles also received nominations.

The Courier was also nominated for news website of the year, and six of its reporters were shortlisted for individual prizes.

The Sunday Post was nominated twice for campaign of the year for Women’s Health and In Plain Sight, as well as journalism team of the year for its Ukraine coverage.

Eight of its reporters were also shortlisted for individual prizes.

To see the full shortlist, visit the Scottish Newspaper Society website.

The prestigious awards are handed out by the Scottish Newspaper Society, and the ceremony takes place in Glasgow on June 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from News

Anthony Oxley and his wife Sally (Family handouts/PA)
Widow of soldier killed on Cyprus RAF base appeals for new inquest
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037074 -- Restaurant review for The Menu Magazine Angus Grill and Larder, Balnabriech - Picture shows the dishes for review -- Cauliflower Wings, AG+L Club Sandwich and AG+L's Signature Dog -- Angus Grill and Larder (on the A90), Balnabriech, Brechin - Monday 25th July 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
beauly shinty club pitch
Beauly Shinty Club to install additional security measures following damage to the pitch
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
Mike Herbertson was nominated to be one of the Brave models for the 2023 Friends of Anchor fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brave grandad 'living life to the full' following cancer diagnosis
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
A Streetcar Named Desire shocked audiences at Eden Court. Image: Andy Ross
Review: Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire is beautifully haunting at Eden Court
Ramsay Clark, 17, is the youngest model taking part in this year's Brave fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Triple celebrations ahead for teen Brave model Ramsay Clark
There has been a drop in A9 mobile speed cameras. Image: Clarke Cooper.
A9 mobile speed camera deployments almost halved in 2022 - despite 20-year death toll…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Is Russia spying in Scottish waters. Image: Press Association.
George Mitchell: Putin's departure is only a matter of time
Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson, right.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glengarry's Shaun Nicolson
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Yan Dhanda eager to return to Ross County's starting line-up ahead of trip to…
Coronation quiche, anyone? (Image: James Manning/PA)
The Flying Pigs: 'Coronation quiche' looks royally bowff tae me
ICT star Nathan Shaw, left, is on nine goals this season with at least three more games to go. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw says team spirit has been key to promotion push
George McNeil is the chairman of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival.
Profile: George McNeil's glass is half full as he gears up for the Spirit…
Professor Alexandra Johnstone of the Rowett Institute is investigating a link between the cost of living crisis and obesity.
What a week: Food prices up 80% as pounds pile on - you do…
Deborah James did most of the talking in Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words.
Yvie Burnett: Bowelbabe documentary was a tough but essential watch

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]