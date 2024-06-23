The best pictures as families take to Castle Fraser

Families were invited to step back in time today as part of Castle Fraser’s History Weekend event.

The event, which continues tomorrow, features sword and archery displays, and a host of other children’s activities.

A popular tourist attraction, the castle has previously played host to dog events and Easter celebrations.

Its history dates back to 1450, however, and is one of the country’s largest tower houses. Built as a family home for the Frasers of Muchalls, it fell into the hands of Viscount Cowdray, whose family eventually sold it to the National Trust for Scotland in 1976.

Today it is operated by the Trust year-round.

Gordon Ferrier visited the castle to capture some moments.