Home News

The best pictures as families take to Castle Fraser

Photographer Gordon Ferrier captures fun at Castle Fraser as part of its History Weekend event.

Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children's activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children's activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
By Jamie Ross

Families were invited to step back in time today as part of Castle Fraser’s History Weekend event.

The event, which continues tomorrow, features sword and archery displays, and a host of other children’s activities.

A popular tourist attraction, the castle has previously played host to dog events and Easter celebrations.

Its history dates back to 1450, however, and is one of the country’s largest tower houses. Built as a family home for the Frasers of Muchalls, it fell into the hands of Viscount Cowdray, whose family eventually sold it to the National Trust for Scotland in 1976.

Today it is operated by the Trust year-round.

Gordon Ferrier visited the castle to capture some moments.

Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Meet Shannan a Irish Wolfhound. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier
Castle Fraser History Weekend. Re-enactments and children’s activities. Image: Gordon Ferrier

