Elgin home carer sent colleague ‘sexually motivated’ texts

An Elgin carer has received a 24-month warning after sending ‘sexually motivated’ text messages to a colleague that ‘breached professional boundaries’.

James Hill was also reprimanded for contacting a client’s daughter in a way that made her feel uncomfortable and swearing at a client while employed by Moray Council’s home care service as a social care assistant.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report described the incidents as “sexually motivated” and “an abuse of his position”.

Between September and December of 2018, Mr Hill texted a female colleague “poor old guys eyes pop out when they see you lol”; “you’ve got some set”; “hope you don’t mind me saying I did notice em pretty impressive lol” and “bet they do my eyes would pop out if I saw you in a low cut top got to admit I like big t***”.

The report added: “Serious concerns arise in relation to the values held by someone who has demonstrated that they are willing to behave in a sexually inappropriate manner towards their colleagues”

However, the SSSC said that while the messages were inappropriate, Mr Hill did not send any further messages once told of his colleague’s discomfort and “the risk of repetition appears to be low”.

Women made ‘uncomfortable’

To a supported person’s daughter, the carer obtained her mobile phone number without permission and started to contact her.

His texts included comments that she didn’t look her age, and that she was “attractive”.

Mr Hill sent further messages that said he was looking forward to seeing her again, and asked to meet up.

The SSSC say that both women indicated that his behaviour “made them feel uncomfortable”.

The report said: “There are ongoing public protection concerns as your behaviour is of a serious nature.

“You have behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner towards a colleague and a supported person’s family member.

“The behaviour is closely linked with your employment and you have breached the trust placed in you as a social service worker.”

Vulnerable person faced verbal abuse

During his employment, he swore at a supported person and said “you’re f***ing belt is tied” and “it’s f***ing tight enough”.

The Scottish Social Services Council ruled: “After referring to our Decisions Guidance, we decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of two years.

“We have considered carefully whether a warning is sufficient to address the conduct in the circumstances.

“The conduct showed a disregard for the SSSC’s Codes of Practise and the values that are expected to be shown by registered workers.

“We are mindful that we are required to act in a proportionate way in reaching our decision.

“Behaviour of this nature would ordinarily result in a more serious sanction.

“However, in the circumstances, we have decided a warning is the most proportionate sanction taking into account all of the reasons outlined in this Notice of Decision.”

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.