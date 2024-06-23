Elgin home carer sent colleague ‘sexually motivated’ texts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin home carer sent colleague ‘sexually motivated’ texts

James Hill also verbally abused a vulnerable supported person.

By Ena Saracevic
Man wearing hood using a mobile phone
The carer sent "sexually motivated" messages to the two women. Image: Shutterstock

An Elgin carer has received a 24-month warning after sending ‘sexually motivated’ text messages to a colleague that ‘breached professional boundaries’.

James Hill was also reprimanded for contacting a client’s daughter in a way that made her feel uncomfortable and swearing at a client while employed by Moray Council’s home care service as a social care assistant.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) report described the incidents as “sexually motivated” and “an abuse of his position”.

Between September and December of 2018, Mr Hill texted a female colleague “poor old guys eyes pop out when they see you lol”; “you’ve got some set”; “hope you don’t mind me saying I did notice em pretty impressive lol” and “bet they do my eyes would pop out if I saw you in a low cut top got to admit I like big t***”.

The report added: “Serious concerns arise in relation to the values held by someone who has demonstrated that they are willing to behave in a sexually inappropriate manner towards their colleagues”

However, the SSSC said that while the messages were inappropriate, Mr Hill did not send any further messages once told of his colleague’s discomfort and “the risk of repetition appears to be low”.

Women made ‘uncomfortable’

To a supported person’s daughter, the carer obtained her mobile phone number without permission and started to contact her.

His texts included comments that she didn’t look her age, and that she was “attractive”.

Mr Hill sent further messages that said he was looking forward to seeing her again, and asked to meet up.

The SSSC say that both women indicated that his behaviour “made them feel uncomfortable”.

The report said: “There are ongoing public protection concerns as your behaviour is of a serious nature.

“You have behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner towards a colleague and a supported person’s family member.

“The behaviour is closely linked with your employment and you have breached the trust placed in you as a social service worker.”

Vulnerable person faced verbal abuse

During his employment, he swore at a supported person and said “you’re f***ing belt is tied” and “it’s f***ing tight enough”.

The Scottish Social Services Council ruled: “After referring to our Decisions Guidance, we decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of two years.

“We have considered carefully whether a warning is sufficient to address the conduct in the circumstances.

“The conduct showed a disregard for the SSSC’s Codes of Practise and the values that are expected to be shown by registered workers.

“We are mindful that we are required to act in a proportionate way in reaching our decision.

“Behaviour of this nature would ordinarily result in a more serious sanction.

“However, in the circumstances, we have decided a warning is the most proportionate sanction taking into account all of the reasons outlined in this Notice of Decision.”

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.

