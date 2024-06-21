‘Big loss for Turriff’: Popular town centre hotel set to close after nearly a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Big loss for Turriff’: Popular town centre hotel set to close after nearly a decade

The White Heather Hotel will close its doors by August.

By Shanay Taylor
White Heather Hotel to close its doors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
White Heather Hotel to close its doors. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A popular hotel in Turriff is closing its doors after more than a decade in business.

White Heather Hotel has announced it will close its doors after battling an economic crisis and rising costs.

The business announced the news yesterday, sharing how it has been a “difficult decision” for them to make.

The hotel has been battling rising costs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

White Heather Hotel to close

In a statement posted on Facebook, they confirmed: “It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to announce the closure of the White Heather Hotel.

“This is a decision in which we have taken a lot of time to consider, but due to the economic crisis and rising costs within the hospitality sector we regret that we will be closing our doors on Saturday 31st August.

The hotel is popular within the community. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We wish to thank all our customers past and present for all their support over the past 9 years.

“From all of us here, thank you!”

The hotel has been open for almost a decade.

‘It is with heavy hearts’

Since announcing their upcoming closure, messages have came flooding in from members of the community who are saddened to hear of the hotel shutting.

One person wrote: “Aww sorry to read this. White Heather will be a miss to Turriff. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Another commented: “Gutted! Always enjoyed the food and ambience. It’s a tough business. All the best for the future.”

Many have shared their memories of times spent at White Heather Hotel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While another wrote: “So sorry we have had many meals and our family have enjoyed staying there.”

It has even been described as a “big loss for Turriff” as it will leave the town centre with fewer options for dining and accommodation.

One person shared how there will be “nowhere else for spontaneous lunches.”

Some are even hopeful that the hotel will receive an increase in support over the next few weeks to prevent its closure.

“Really sad to read this. Hopefully folk support you in the next few weeks to prevent this closure. Looking forward to dining on Saturday” another wrote.

The hotel is set to close its doors on Saturday, August 31.

Business owners have also let customers know that gift vouchers must be redeemed before the closure date, as no more will be sold.

Are you disappointed to hear of the closure of White Heather Hotel? Let us know any fond memories you have there in the comments below.