‘Big loss for Turriff’: Popular town centre hotel set to close after nearly a decade

A popular hotel in Turriff is closing its doors after more than a decade in business.

White Heather Hotel has announced it will close its doors after battling an economic crisis and rising costs.

The business announced the news yesterday, sharing how it has been a “difficult decision” for them to make.

In a statement posted on Facebook, they confirmed: “It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to announce the closure of the White Heather Hotel.

“This is a decision in which we have taken a lot of time to consider, but due to the economic crisis and rising costs within the hospitality sector we regret that we will be closing our doors on Saturday 31st August.

“We wish to thank all our customers past and present for all their support over the past 9 years.

“From all of us here, thank you!”

Since announcing their upcoming closure, messages have came flooding in from members of the community who are saddened to hear of the hotel shutting.

One person wrote: “Aww sorry to read this. White Heather will be a miss to Turriff. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Another commented: “Gutted! Always enjoyed the food and ambience. It’s a tough business. All the best for the future.”

While another wrote: “So sorry we have had many meals and our family have enjoyed staying there.”

It has even been described as a “big loss for Turriff” as it will leave the town centre with fewer options for dining and accommodation.

One person shared how there will be “nowhere else for spontaneous lunches.”

Some are even hopeful that the hotel will receive an increase in support over the next few weeks to prevent its closure.

“Really sad to read this. Hopefully folk support you in the next few weeks to prevent this closure. Looking forward to dining on Saturday” another wrote.

The hotel is set to close its doors on Saturday, August 31.

Business owners have also let customers know that gift vouchers must be redeemed before the closure date, as no more will be sold.

