Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale make Murray Esson their latest signing

He is the seventh new face the Banffers have secured this summer.

By Callum Law
Murray Esson, pictured during his time at Turriff United, has signed for Deveronvale.
Murray Esson, pictured during his time at Turriff United, has signed for Deveronvale.

Deveronvale have made Murray Esson their seventh summer signing.

The Banffers have signed the defender from Junior Premier League club Maud.

Esson has previous Breedon Highland League experience having joined Turriff United in 2019.

The 22-year-old was loaned to Maud for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign before signing for the Buchan club in January 2023, but now returns to the Highland League with Vale.

Already this summer new Princess Royal Park manager Garry Wood has signed Kyle Dalling, Demilade Yunus, Adam Reid, Sam Mair, Logan Tough and Keane Matheson.

He is pleased to have added Esson to his pool for the new season.

Wood said: “I’m delighted to get Murray on board, he has had a really good season with his club last year and is one that is keen to test himself again at Highland League level having previously played with Turriff.

“He is a young player who can play a number of positions and someone who fits into what we are trying to build at the club.”

