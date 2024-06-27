Kingswells Pregnancy pilates classes are blooming in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingswells Pregnancy pilates classes are blooming in Aberdeen

Jenna Beattie runs both prenatal and postnatal classes as well as a beginners and intermediate classes.

By Rosemary Lowne
Jenna Beattie loves teaching pilates in Aberdeen.
Image: Luke Beattie

There’s some common misconceptions about pilates that Jenna Beattie is keen to clear up.

“People often think that you need to be super skinny and fit to come to pilates or you need to be super flexible but that is not the case,” says Jenna.

“I wasn’t physically active or flexible when I started pilates and you certainly don’t have to touch your toes to go to a class.”

Aberdeen pregnancy pilates instructor, Jenna Beattie.
Image: Luke Beattie

‘Pilates helped my scoliosis’

As someone who hated PE growing up, Jenna never thought in a million years that she would one day become a pilates teacher in Aberdeen.

“I wouldn’t say I’m your typical pilates instructor,” laughs Jenna, 40, who lives in Kingswells.

“I hated PE and I wasn’t very physically active.”

But all that changed after Jenna was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side and often causes back pain.

“I got diagnosed with scoliosis in my late teens,” says Jenna.

Jenna Beattie.
Image: Luke Beattie

“I had started to experience lots of different pains in my body especially through my back so I was advised to do pilates.

“I absolutely loved it as it really helped me both physically and mentally.”

After 10 years of practicing pilates, Jenna had an epiphany.

“I had a bit of a life moment as I decided that I loved it so much that I would go and train to become a pilates instructor,” says Jenna.

“I had experienced the benefits and I wanted to help others so I went and trained to become a pilates instructor while I was still working full-time in marketing, communications and events.”

The Aberdeen pregnancy pilates instructor demonstrates a warm-up pose.
Image: Luke Beattie

Pre and postnatal pregnancy pilates classes in Aberdeen

After a year of intense training, Jenna gained her pilates qualifications and started classes in Aberdeen.

Starting with mixed beginners/intermediate pilates classes, Jenna soon discovered there was a big demand for classes for mums to be and new mums.

“I had a lot of pregnant women coming along to classes so I decided to go off and do another qualification in pre and postnatal pilates so I could teach pregnant and postnatal women,” says Jenna, who runs her pre and postnatal classes at Adventure Aberdeen in Kingswells.

“It was something that I didn’t expect to take off like it did.”

Image: Viktor Gladkov/Shutterstock

Pilates help prepare your body for birth

From strengthening muscles and easing anxiety to making friends, Jenna says pilates has countless benefits for pregnant women.

“Women can come at any stage of their pregnancy, it’s open to all trimesters,” says Jenna.

“There’s lots of benefits but the main one is that you’re preparing your body for birth.

“So you’re working your core and your pelvic floor muscles.

“Also, I’ve got a lot of ladies who come to the class who are a bit anxious so it really helps to calm them and it also helps with sleep.

“It’s also about having a little support group as well as quite often the ladies make friends which is lovely.”

Image: Luke Beattie

Classes for new mums

New mums will also reap the benefits at Jenna’s postnatal class.

“Depending on what kind of birth they’ve had, women can join any time from six to nine weeks after giving birth and they can take their babies to that class as well,” says Jenna.

“It’s during the day as I find that works best as mums can’t come at night as they have little ones to put to bed.”

With the postnatal pilates class there is a focus on building back strength.

“The postnatal class is about helping new mums to regain their core strength and their pelvic floor strength,” says Jenna.

“Everyone is different though, some women can come out of the experience with a very tight pelvic floor so it’s about moving their body in a healthy way after birth.

“There’s also the social side too as there’s this lovely little community of new mums and their babies.”

The Aberdeen pregnancy pilates instructor sitting cross-legged.
Image: Luke Beattie

Pilates is for everyone

But it’s not just mums to be and new mums who benefit from pilates, Jenna says everyone can enjoy the mental and physical benefits.

“Pilates is quite mindful as you do really have to concentrate,” says Jenna.

“I always say to people if you’re doing it right it should be hard.

“It’s very precise movements and we focus on deeper, small, stabilising muscles more.”

Image: Unai Huizi/Shutterstock

As well as the beginners/intermediate classes that Jenna holds at Breathing Space in Aberdeen’s Gaelic Lane, she also organises pilates events.

“I have started running little events some of which are specifically for pregnant and postnatal women,” says Jenna.

“I call them ‘little mums mini retreats which usually combine pilates and I’ll maybe ask someone to come in and do reflexologist or maybe someone who can talk them through hypnobirthing.”

Wellness and wine event

Jenna also hosts wellness and wine events.

“At these events there’s pilates, hand reflexology and wine tasting with a sommelier,” says Jenna.

“The next one is at Breathing Space on August 31.”

Asked what her plans are for the future, Jenna is keen to host more events.

Image: Luke Beattie

“I would love to do more events like the mini retreats,” says Jenna.

“I’m also going to be at the Parent and Baby show at the P&J Live in September.”

Jenna is also starting a new beginners/intermediate pilates class at Riverside Chiropractic in Holburn Street in August.

And when Jenna isn’t teaching pilates, she can usually be found pounding the pavements.

“I’ve recently started running because I felt like I needed to do something for me and practice what I preach more,” says Jenna.

“I hope to built up to a marathon one day.”

For more information on Jenna’s pilates classes and events, check out her website jgpilates.co.uk or check out her Instagram page @jgpilates.scotland

