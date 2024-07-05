Vehicle veers off road and into Aberdeenshire field as air ambulance, police and paramedics descend on scene

An air ambulance, police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash in rural Aberdeenshire.

A vehicle is understood to have crashed before veering off road and into a field off the B9000 between Newburgh and Pitmedden at around 4pm.

The road is currently closed and nearby citizens are helping to direct traffic.

Paramedics are currently treating one patient at the scene, but another two involved in the crash are believed to be mostly unharmed.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

