Woman dies suddenly in Alness as police tape off property

Officers say the death is 'unexplained'.

By Ellie Milne
Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Police have taped off a property in Alness after the sudden death of a woman.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Novar Road area in the early hours of Friday.

Officers arrived just before 2am and have been carrying out inquiries throughout the day.

It is understood they have taped off a property on the street.

The death of the woman is being treated as unexplained but does not appear to be suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Friday, July 5, police received a report of the sudden death of a woman in the Novar Road area of Alness.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, but there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

