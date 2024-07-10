Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes should replace John Swinney as SNP leader, says former MP

First Minister John Swinney should quit to make way for either Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes, a former party MP has said.

Douglas Chapman, an ex-Fife MP, made the dramatic intervention after the SNP’s election humiliation last Thursday night.

Key constituencies across Scotland, including in the Highlands and Western Isles, deserted the SNP as the party won just nine seats.

Mr Swinney insisted he was going nowhere immediately after the results dropped despite a hugely disappointing night for his party.

Close allies of the SNP leader have pointed out he only took on the top job weeks before the election was called in difficult circumstances.

But Mr Chapman said the nationalists need a “fresh start” ahead of the all-important 2026 Holyrood election.

He claimed Mr Flynn, who held his Aberdeen South seat, and Highland Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes were “articulate communicators” who performed well during the campaign.

He said: “We are all well aware of the shortcomings that we’ve had in recent years.”

On the future of Mr Swinney, he said: “I know he has not been in the post very long, but I think it’s time to really clear the decks and use the next 700 days to make sure there is a pro-independence government in Holyrood come 2026.

He added: “My own feeling is we need a completely fresh start and that points to a new leadership team with the attitude of putting independence at the forefront.

“The two frontrunners would be Kate Forbes and Stephen Flynn.

“They proved themselves over the campaign that they are articulate communicators.

“I think it would be a good combination with their presence both at Holyrood and Westminster.”

Ms Forbes was brought back into the fold by Mr Swinney when he became first minister after her failed leadership bid last year.

Mr Flynn replaced retired Highland MP Ian Blackford as party Westminster leader in 2022 and has impressed in the role since then.