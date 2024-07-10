Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes should replace John Swinney as SNP leader, says former MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes should replace John Swinney as SNP leader, says former MP

Douglas Chapman made the dramatic intervention after the SNP’s election humiliation last Thursday night.

By Justin Bowie
Former SNP MP Douglas Chapman.
First Minister John Swinney should quit to make way for either Stephen Flynn or Kate Forbes, a former party MP has said.

Douglas Chapman, an ex-Fife MP, made the dramatic intervention after the SNP’s election humiliation last Thursday night.

Key constituencies across Scotland, including in the Highlands and Western Isles, deserted the SNP as the party won just nine seats.

Mr Swinney insisted he was going nowhere immediately after the results dropped despite a hugely disappointing night for his party.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Close allies of the SNP leader have pointed out he only took on the top job weeks before the election was called in difficult circumstances.

But Mr Chapman said the nationalists need a “fresh start” ahead of the all-important 2026 Holyrood election.

He claimed Mr Flynn, who held his Aberdeen South seat, and Highland Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes were “articulate communicators” who performed well during the campaign.

Stephen Flynn was re-elected in Aberdeen South. Image: PA.

He said: “We are all well aware of the shortcomings that we’ve had in recent years.”

On the future of Mr Swinney, he said: “I know he has not been in the post very long, but I think it’s time to really clear the decks and use the next 700 days to make sure there is a pro-independence government in Holyrood come 2026.

He added: “My own feeling is we need a completely fresh start and that points to a new leadership team with the attitude of putting independence at the forefront.

“The two frontrunners would be Kate Forbes and Stephen Flynn.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

“They proved themselves over the campaign that they are articulate communicators.

“I think it would be a good combination with their presence both at Holyrood and Westminster.”

Ms Forbes was brought back into the fold by Mr Swinney when he became first minister after her failed leadership bid last year.

Mr Flynn replaced retired Highland MP Ian Blackford as party Westminster leader in 2022 and has impressed in the role since then.

