‘An amazing team’: Ballater bed and breakfast named best in Scotland

A Ballater bed and breakfast has been named the best in Scotland.

The Auld Kirk has been recognised in the AA B&B Awards 2024.

The property was originally an early Victorian Scottish Free Church building before conversions in the late 80’s.

The seven-bedroom property has been run by Kevin and Helen Smith for five years.

And its owners have revealed that their special attention to guests could be the secret to their success.

For Kevin, winning the award felt like a ‘great surprise’.

He said: “When you’re recognised by an organisation like the AA, who are obviously renowned throughout the UK, it makes it all worthwhile. It makes us feel like we must be doing something right.”

Ballater B&B owners wanted to do something different

However, the couple weren’t always bed and breakfast owners.

“We both worked in financial services our whole life and it wasn’t until 2019 when we bought this place and took over, Kevin added.

“We moved up here from England and decided we wanted to do something different. This place stood out to us.”

‘Amazing team’ and ‘great customers’ make the B&B best in Scotland

When asked what makes their B&B the best in Scotland, Kevin spoke about how they always like to get to know their guests.

He said: “We treat our guests the way we would like to be treated. We like spending time with them and telling them about what to do in Ballater and the Cairngorms National Park.

“We spend time getting to know our guests – so it’s not just the case of handing them their key and leaving them to it.”

Kevin also praised the ‘amazing team’ who work within the bed and breakfast.

“None of this is possible without the amazing team that we’ve got,” he said.

“This includes Lisa who has worked at the Auld Kirk for nearly thirty years, as well as Linda our house keeper who both always have a smile on their faces. We also have wider support, like from our business manager Trevor.

Auld Kirk offers luxury B&B experience in Ballater

Kevin added: “We don’t skimp on anything in the B&B. You’ll get homemade shortbread in the room, and you’ll get a nip of Royal Lochnagar whisky in your room when you arrive.

“We do afternoon teas here which are very popular. We get people coming from all over the country for those.”

What did AA inspectors say about The Auld Kirk?

The AA inspectors said: “This Victorian Scottish Free Church building has been carefully converted into a warm guest house and is now hosted by welcoming proprietors Helen & Kevin.

“Many original features of the kirk have been restored and incorporated in the design.

“Excellent homecooked breakfasts, using the finest local produce, are served at the table in the characterful dining room.”

The B&B was named the friendliest in the UK last year.

The Kildrummy Inn, also in Aberdeenshire, has scooped up the Scottish Inn of the year award.