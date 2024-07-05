Meet your new MP: Full list (so far) of elected reps across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet your new MP: Full list (so far) of elected reps across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands

The candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire will be called on Saturday.

Meet your newly elected MP
By Ross Hempseed

The counts have been verified (almost) and a new list of MPs have now been confirmed across the United Kingdom.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands many candidates retained their seats, while others lost them in hard-fought battles to rivals.

Who will be representing you at Westminster?

Here is a comprehensive list all the MPs across the north and north-east – bar the candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, who must await a recount on Saturday. 

Aberdeen North

SNP’s Kirsty Blackman has retained the Aberdeen North seat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There is no change for constituents of Aberdeen North with Kirsty Blackman retaining her seat. The SNP MP gained 14,533 votes.

Ms Blackman has represented the constituency since May 2015 when her party swept to victory across Scotland.

In her victory speech, she said the wellbeing of her constituents “is and will be” her top priority.

You can read more about her political career here. 

Aberdeen South

Stephen Flynn has been re-elected in Aberdeen South.

No change for constituents in Aberdeen South either, with Stephen Flynn holding his seat for the SNP.

He won with 15,213 votes.

In his victory speech, Mr Flynn admitted that the SNP is experiencing a painful backlash.

“Now is the time that we must listen and learn,” he said.

Mr Flynn is the party’s leader at Westminster. You can read more about him here.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Andrew Bowie holds the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the Conservatives with 17,428 votes.

Mr Bowie first gained the seat from the nationalists in 2017.

Last night he admitted it has been a “rough night” for Conservatives up and down the UK, but that he was still “proud” of his party.

For more information, click here. 

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Seamus Logan has won the Aberdeenshire North and Moray seat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Seamus Logan (SNP) becomes the first MP elected to this new seat. He won with 13,455 votes.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became one of the biggest electoral battles in Scotland, with Mr Logan going head-to-head with Tory Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross himself admitted it was a “very close race”.

You can read more about Seamus Logan here.

Gordon and Buchan

Harriet Cross. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Harriet Cross – who was described as a ‘Tory rising star’ – has taken over the former SNP Gordon and Buchan seat with 14,418 votes.

Her main rival was SNP candidate Richard Thomson, who held the seat since 2019.

Last night she thanked Mr Thomson for his service to Gordon and told The P&J that she is “just really excited to get going”.

Last June, she was named the party’s candidate for Gordon and Buchan.

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

Graham Leadbitter wearing SNP rosette.
Graham Leadbitter.

Graham Leadbitter of the Scottish National Party won the first-ever Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat with 14,961 votes.

The SNP’s victory in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey came amidst a night of huge losses for the party across the country.

You can read more about Mr Leadbitter here.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Jamie Stone has won his seat. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jamie Stone has held the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seats for the Liberal Democrats.

He received a total of 22,736 votes.

The constituency is the largest in the UK by geography, stretching from the far north coast as far south as Beauly – a distance of more than 115 miles.

Mr Stone said: “I’m humbled by the sense of trust that so many people have put in me.

For more information on Mr Stone’s political career, click here.

Orkney and Shetland

Orkney and Shetland
Alistair Carmichael is still the MP for Orkney and Shetland.

Alistair Carmichael has held his Orkney and Shetland seat again.

The veteran Liberal Democrat stormed to victory with 11,392 votes.

The constituency has historically voted Lib Dem and Mr Carmichael has held the seat for the party since 2001.

You can read more about him here.

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

Brendan O’Hara has won the seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber. Image: Argyll & Bute Council.

Brendan O’Hara emerged victorious in his seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber.

He won with 15,582 votes.

He has been an MP since 2015 and is the current SNP chief whip.

The former Argyll and Bute constituency ceased to exist when the General Election was called. The changes mean the new constituency has an electorate of approximately 71,000 and an area of 3,592 square miles.

 

