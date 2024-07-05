Meet your new MP: Full list (so far) of elected reps across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands

The counts have been verified (almost) and a new list of MPs have now been confirmed across the United Kingdom.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands many candidates retained their seats, while others lost them in hard-fought battles to rivals.

Who will be representing you at Westminster?

Here is a comprehensive list all the MPs across the north and north-east – bar the candidate for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, who must await a recount on Saturday.

Aberdeen North

There is no change for constituents of Aberdeen North with Kirsty Blackman retaining her seat. The SNP MP gained 14,533 votes.

Ms Blackman has represented the constituency since May 2015 when her party swept to victory across Scotland.

In her victory speech, she said the wellbeing of her constituents “is and will be” her top priority.

Aberdeen South

No change for constituents in Aberdeen South either, with Stephen Flynn holding his seat for the SNP.

He won with 15,213 votes.

In his victory speech, Mr Flynn admitted that the SNP is experiencing a painful backlash.

“Now is the time that we must listen and learn,” he said.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Andrew Bowie holds the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the Conservatives with 17,428 votes.

Mr Bowie first gained the seat from the nationalists in 2017.

Last night he admitted it has been a “rough night” for Conservatives up and down the UK, but that he was still “proud” of his party.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Seamus Logan (SNP) becomes the first MP elected to this new seat. He won with 13,455 votes.

Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became one of the biggest electoral battles in Scotland, with Mr Logan going head-to-head with Tory Douglas Ross.

Mr Ross himself admitted it was a “very close race”.

Gordon and Buchan

Harriet Cross – who was described as a ‘Tory rising star’ – has taken over the former SNP Gordon and Buchan seat with 14,418 votes.

Her main rival was SNP candidate Richard Thomson, who held the seat since 2019.

Last night she thanked Mr Thomson for his service to Gordon and told The P&J that she is “just really excited to get going”.

Last June, she was named the party’s candidate for Gordon and Buchan.

Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey

Graham Leadbitter of the Scottish National Party won the first-ever Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat with 14,961 votes.

The SNP’s victory in Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey came amidst a night of huge losses for the party across the country.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Jamie Stone has held the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seats for the Liberal Democrats.

He received a total of 22,736 votes.

The constituency is the largest in the UK by geography, stretching from the far north coast as far south as Beauly – a distance of more than 115 miles.

Mr Stone said: “I’m humbled by the sense of trust that so many people have put in me.

Orkney and Shetland

Alistair Carmichael has held his Orkney and Shetland seat again.

The veteran Liberal Democrat stormed to victory with 11,392 votes.

The constituency has historically voted Lib Dem and Mr Carmichael has held the seat for the party since 2001.

Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber

Brendan O’Hara emerged victorious in his seat of Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber.

He won with 15,582 votes.

He has been an MP since 2015 and is the current SNP chief whip.

The former Argyll and Bute constituency ceased to exist when the General Election was called. The changes mean the new constituency has an electorate of approximately 71,000 and an area of 3,592 square miles.