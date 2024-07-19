Charleston flyover closed and stretch of A92 blocked due to ongoing police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charleston flyover closed and stretch of A92 blocked due to ongoing police incident

The A956 Wellington Road as well as the A92 have been closed in both directions.

By Ross Hempseed
Police at the scene on the Charleston Flyover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Police at the scene on the Charleston Flyover. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Charleston flyover as well as a stretch of the A92 have been closed to traffic due to an ongoing police incident this evening.

The bridge, which carries the A956 Wellington Road, is closed in both directions as of 6pm on Friday, July 19.

In addition the A92 which passes under the flyover has been closed to traffic at Garthdee, with police preventing motorists from entering the dual carriageway.

Northbound traffic is being directed off the A92 at Hillside.

According to police the incident involves a “concern for a person”.

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The nature of the incident is unknown, however, police are in attendance on the bridge.

A fire spokesperson confirmed they had been asked to assist police at around 6.45pm and have dispatched one appliance to the scene.

A police statement read: “Road closures are in place on the A92 and the A956 at Charleston junction due to concern for a person.

“The A956 is closed in both directions between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Altens roundabout.

“A92 is closed southbound and northbound traffic is moving slowly. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

