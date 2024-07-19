Charleston flyover closed and stretch of A92 blocked due to ongoing police incident

The Charleston flyover as well as a stretch of the A92 have been closed to traffic due to an ongoing police incident this evening.

The bridge, which carries the A956 Wellington Road, is closed in both directions as of 6pm on Friday, July 19.

In addition the A92 which passes under the flyover has been closed to traffic at Garthdee, with police preventing motorists from entering the dual carriageway.

Northbound traffic is being directed off the A92 at Hillside.

According to police the incident involves a “concern for a person”.

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The nature of the incident is unknown, however, police are in attendance on the bridge.

A fire spokesperson confirmed they had been asked to assist police at around 6.45pm and have dispatched one appliance to the scene.

A police statement read: “Road closures are in place on the A92 and the A956 at Charleston junction due to concern for a person.

“The A956 is closed in both directions between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Altens roundabout.

“A92 is closed southbound and northbound traffic is moving slowly. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

