Cafe 52 owner says business is ‘for sale’ after sheriff rules outdoor terrace can be demolished

The owner of Cafe 52 has said the business is “for sale” after a failed battle to save its outdoor terrace.

The restaurant, which has been open at the Green in Aberdeen for almost three decades, has been at the centre of a months-long feud which ended up in court this week.

Owner Steve Bothwell launched legal action against Aberdeen City Council after he was ordered to remove an outdoor seating area.

He had been granted planning permission by the Scottish Government to permanently keep it in place just last year.

This victory was short-lived with Mr Bothwell ordered to remove the terrace by May 31 to make way for the new market works.

He refused – and told The Press and Journal the local authority was determined to “erase” Cafe 52 form “the history books.”

Cafe 52 now ‘for sale’

The case was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning.

Ultimately, the council was granted a warrant to go ahead with their demolition plans.

No action was to be taken until after 5pm on Friday so Mr Bothwell would have the opportunity to explore his legal options or hold further discussions with the council.

However, shortly before this deadline today he took to social media to share Cafe 52 is “for sale.”

He wrote: “A very rare opportunity to buy an icon.”

Dozens of people have commented under the post to share their upset over the “heart-breaking” news.

One person wrote: “Absolutely gutted. I had many fabulous nights there and always think of the place as very special.”

Another commented: “It’s a sad day for independent restaurants and a sad day for Aberdeen.”

Mr Bothwell previously launched a crowdfunder to cover the costs of a legal team in his efforts to save the pavilion and shepherd’s hut.

This also gained much support from his customers and the community with more than 300 people donating a total of £11,582.