Cafe 52 owner says business is ‘for sale’ after sheriff rules outdoor terrace can be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Cafe 52 owner says business is ‘for sale’ after sheriff rules outdoor terrace can be demolished

Steve Bothwell shared a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, saying he is giving the business up.

By Ellie Milne
Cafe 52 outdoor seating area
A sheriff ruled the council can knock down the terrace at Cafe 52. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The owner of Cafe 52 has said the business is “for sale” after a failed battle to save its outdoor terrace.

The restaurant, which has been open at the Green in Aberdeen for almost three decades, has been at the centre of a months-long feud which ended up in court this week.

Owner Steve Bothwell launched legal action against Aberdeen City Council after he was ordered to remove an outdoor seating area.

He had been granted planning permission by the Scottish Government to permanently keep it in place just last year.

Steve Bothwell
Steve Bothwell outside Cafe 52. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

This victory was short-lived with Mr Bothwell ordered to remove the terrace by May 31 to make way for the new market works.

He refused – and told The Press and Journal the local authority was determined to “erase” Cafe 52 form “the history books.”

Cafe 52 now ‘for sale’

The case was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday morning.

Ultimately, the council was granted a warrant to go ahead with their demolition plans.

No action was to be taken until after 5pm on Friday so Mr Bothwell would have the opportunity to explore his legal options or hold further discussions with the council.

However, shortly before this deadline today he took to social media to share Cafe 52 is “for sale.” 

He wrote: “A very rare opportunity to buy an icon.”

The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green
The Cafe 52 pavilion on the Green. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Dozens of people have commented under the post to share their upset over the “heart-breaking” news.

One person wrote: “Absolutely gutted. I had many fabulous nights there and always think of the place as very special.”

Another commented: “It’s a sad day for independent restaurants and a sad day for Aberdeen.”

Mr Bothwell previously launched a crowdfunder to cover the costs of a legal team in his efforts to save the pavilion and shepherd’s hut.

This also gained much support from his customers and the community with more than 300 people donating a total of £11,582.

Conversation