‘I have never been a bystander’: ‘Have-a-go hero’ chased attempted robber from Pitmedden Co-op  

A hero shopper has spoken of the moment he intervened during an attempted robbery at the Co-op in Pitmedden – and chased the alleged suspect from the store.

Ray Wilson went into the Co-op at Tarves Road at around 8.30am this morning to pick up “essentials.”

As he went went to the self-checkout to pay, the incident unfolded in front of him.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested in connection, so we cannot reveal details of the encounter that took place for legal reasons.

However, we are safe to say that when Mr Wilson realised what was happening he shouted at the man to “behave himself.”

As parts of the store began to be damaged, he raced across the floor and chased the man out the door and across the road.

Mr Wilson went back to the shop, where the shop assistant was said to be “tearful.”

The 63-year-old, who is the managing director of Aberdeen-based business Array Training and lives in Udny, said he intervened because he has never been one to stand back.

“I have never been a bystander,” he said.

“I asked the assistant if she was OK – she was so upset and tearful. It was upsetting seeing her like that.

“I asked the elderly gentleman who was in getting his early shopping if he was OK too.

“I jumped into the car and drove around the streets of Pitmedden looking for this person.”

Mr Wilson told The P&J that his 47 years in martial arts gave him the “confidence” to deal with the situation.

He also shared his frustration with society today, which he says can leave many people “feeling threatened.”

“I’m happy I did something for the sake of the shop assistant and to not allow these things to happen,” Mr Wilson said.

“My strong message to all would be ‘goodness me, don’t stand back… stand up.”

After an eventful morning, what is the have-a-go hero’s plans for tonight?

“I’ll maybe have a red wine, and just say, ‘well, I’ve done a good deed, so it deserves a glass of wine’. I’ll maybe do that,” he said.