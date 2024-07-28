Shinty: Glasgow Mid Argyll win Balliemore Cup for the first time

Glasgow Mid Argyll lifted the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup for the first time, beating Fort William 1-0 in a tense final at Spean Bridge.

The goal that made the difference came just before the hour when GMA captain Calum McLay, who had an injury scare against Oban Camanachd the previous week, broke the deadlock.

GMA manager Alan MacRae said: “The lads were great. They all stuck in, playing well against a strong Fort William team, but I must say Andrew Morrison was immense in defence for us.”

GMA have lost in four finals since 2000 and MacRae added: “It was always a tight final but good to come out on top this time.”

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Overall, we weren’t at our usual standard. We never created enough chances in the final third, but credit to GMA for continuously closing us down.

“We’ve a league match against Oban Celtic on Wednesday evening, and we need to bounce back.”

Kingussie returned to the top of the Mowi Premiership after winning 4-2 at Kyles Athletic.

Kyles were without John Kennedy and David Zavaroni while the Kings were missing Thomas Borthwick, Lee Bain and Liam Borthwick.

James Falconer put the Kings ahead on the stroke of half-time, finishing after Dylan Borthwick flicked on Ruaridh Anderson’s free-hit.

Kingussie, now playing down the slope, started the second half well and Ruaridh Anderson added a second with a good strike from the left after being found by Savio Genini.

It was Anderson again just before the hour with a 30-yard shot through a crowded goal area while, with just 15 minutes remaining, Savio Genini ran down the wing before stopping and turning and then striking a 40-yard rocket-shot into the top corner of the net.

Late counters from Scott Macdonald and James Pringle halved the deficit but it wasn’t enough.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Kyles started really well. They had us on the back foot and we didn’t get into the game until midway through the first half.

“The goals put us in a good position and although their first goal was against the run of play, they were all over us for the next 10 minutes when they scored a second.

“We finally sorted ourselves out and held on for a great win down there against a good team.”

Stalemate at the Eilan

Neither Newtonmore nor Oban Camanachd could find the net, playing out a goalless draw at the Eilan.

Visiting manager Gareth Evans said: “We should have won the game but passed up a good few opportunities. Daniel Sloss, Andy MacDonald and Garry Lord were our best performers.”

With this Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Lovat in mind, Evans added: “Getting through the game with no injuries and suspensions a bonus.”

Newtonmore full back Rory Kennedy said: “Both teams were missing players and I’d say a point each was a fair result. I thought Oban had the better of the second half but both defences were on top.”

It’s a result that officially relegates bottom side Glenurquhart to a return to the Mowi National Division.

It’s been a good week for Inveraray who followed up their 3-1 midweek Mowi National Division victory over Oban Celtic by winning 2-0 at Kilmallie to go second in the table. Lewis Montgomery and Allan MacDonald both scored in the second half.

They included Ryder Cup golfer Robert MacIntyre in their side, but Oban Celtic still went down 5-0 in their crucial relegation encounter with Bute at the Meadows. Iain McDonald scored twice for the hosts with Ryan Craig, Scott Harvey and Robin McAllister getting the others. The Islanders are now three points above Celtic who are at the foot of the table.

Lochside Rovers won 4-0 at Aberdour to return to the top of Mowi South Division 1. Jordan Kerr scored twice and Ruairidh Buchanan and Ross Campbell the others.