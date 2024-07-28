Couple behind Aberdeenshire competitions firm launch new Facebook ‘banter’ page after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple behind Aberdeenshire competitions firm launch new Facebook ‘banter’ page after complaints

Calvin and Leanne Davidson, who run Bounty Competitions, say their new page "will be more fun".

By Louise Glen
Calvin and Leanne Davidson who run Bounty Competitions.
Image: Bounty Competitions

The couple behind an Aberdeenshire competitions firm have launched a new Facebook “banter” page after complaints about content on their main site.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Turriff, who run Bounty Competitions, have set up a new Facebook page to use for more personal posts.

It comes after some fans complained about their main Facebook page, where they publicise their competitions, being used for videos of them drinking and singing karaoke.

The new page – Calvin & Leanne Bounty Competitions – will also act as a back-up for their main Bounty Competitions account.

One fan has described the new page as “Bounty Banter”.

‘Sometimes people don’t like it when we share private stuff’

The couple – who have given away huge prizes, including making one Banff woman a millionaire – say they have listened to their followers.

Speaking on the new page on Sunday, Leanne said: “This is our additional page, just so you know it is not a fake profile.

“This is the page for live draws if anything is to go wrong with our original page.

“We will speak more about personal day-to-day stuff on this (new) one.

“On the original Bounty page, sometimes people don’t like it when we share private stuff, they just want us to get on with Bounty Competition stuff. ”

Steph James wins brand new house in Peterhead
Image: Bounty Competitions

Leanne also told how “Facebook has been a bit of an issue recently” with the main page “still heavily restricted” after a previous problem.

She added: “There are certain things we cannot say or do on our original Bounty Competition page as it is our professional page.

“People like to be bums. You do get a lot of people who say, ‘Why do you need to tell people your whole life?’ So we will keep it separate.”

Calvin said: “It is an additional page, not a new page. Everything will stay the same.

“We have an account manager with Facebook because we spent a lot of money with them, and we are trying to get restrictions lifted.

New Bounty Competitions Facebook page ‘will be more fun’

“It has put a major spanner in the works and our web team are speaking with Facebook.

“Don’t be worried – it will still be the same.

“People say, ‘It’s so unprofessional drinking on camera and singing on karaoke on the Bounty Competitions page’.

“We will still have banter and fun on the draws (on the official page) but this additional page will be more fun.”

Calvin and Leanne Davidson
Image: Bounty Competitions

He continued: “It is a small minority of folk, but it is time to do something about it.

“The professional page will have no swearing on it.

“We will talk as much crap as we want on the additional page.”

The new account already has thousands of followers.

Conversation