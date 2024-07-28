Couple behind Aberdeenshire competitions firm launch new Facebook ‘banter’ page after complaints

The couple behind an Aberdeenshire competitions firm have launched a new Facebook “banter” page after complaints about content on their main site.

Calvin and Leanne Davidson from Turriff, who run Bounty Competitions, have set up a new Facebook page to use for more personal posts.

It comes after some fans complained about their main Facebook page, where they publicise their competitions, being used for videos of them drinking and singing karaoke.

The new page – Calvin & Leanne Bounty Competitions – will also act as a back-up for their main Bounty Competitions account.

One fan has described the new page as “Bounty Banter”.

‘Sometimes people don’t like it when we share private stuff’

The couple – who have given away huge prizes, including making one Banff woman a millionaire – say they have listened to their followers.

Speaking on the new page on Sunday, Leanne said: “This is our additional page, just so you know it is not a fake profile.

“This is the page for live draws if anything is to go wrong with our original page.

“We will speak more about personal day-to-day stuff on this (new) one.

“On the original Bounty page, sometimes people don’t like it when we share private stuff, they just want us to get on with Bounty Competition stuff. ”

Leanne also told how “Facebook has been a bit of an issue recently” with the main page “still heavily restricted” after a previous problem.

She added: “There are certain things we cannot say or do on our original Bounty Competition page as it is our professional page.

“People like to be bums. You do get a lot of people who say, ‘Why do you need to tell people your whole life?’ So we will keep it separate.”

Calvin said: “It is an additional page, not a new page. Everything will stay the same.

“We have an account manager with Facebook because we spent a lot of money with them, and we are trying to get restrictions lifted.

New Bounty Competitions Facebook page ‘will be more fun’

“It has put a major spanner in the works and our web team are speaking with Facebook.

“Don’t be worried – it will still be the same.

“People say, ‘It’s so unprofessional drinking on camera and singing on karaoke on the Bounty Competitions page’.

“We will still have banter and fun on the draws (on the official page) but this additional page will be more fun.”

He continued: “It is a small minority of folk, but it is time to do something about it.

“The professional page will have no swearing on it.

“We will talk as much crap as we want on the additional page.”

The new account already has thousands of followers.