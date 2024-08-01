‘Donating the price of a pint would help’: Portletico FC players gearing up for 24-hour charity cycle in local pub

A Sunday league team based in Portlethen are preparing to swap football for cycling in a 24-hour challenge to support their local foodbank.

The squad from Portletico FC are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for The Larder which provides essential food for families in the community.

As many of the players grew up and went to school in the town, they wanted to find a way to give back.

It was a conversation with the landlords of local pub The Leathan that made them aware of just how many people rely on the community hub.

Team manager Craig Campbell said: “We were speaking to Claire at our sponsor’s The Leathan and she mentioned The Larder.

“I never personally realised how busy it was and how many people rely on it.

“With a lot of us being Porty lads, I wanted to do something which would get good support and we came up with the 24-hour charity cycle idea.”

Craig pitched the fundraising idea to the team and all the players and club members were eager to help.

For 24 hours from 7pm on September 27, they will each take their turn to cycle for an hour on one of two exercise bikes set up at the Cookston Road pub – to raise money and the profile of The Larder.

Portletico FC raising thousands for local foodbank

The Larder, based in The Porty Cabin, provides essential food food provisions for people in Portlethen and surrounding areas, including Newtonhill, Muchalls and Marywell.

The community-run group was started during the first Covid lockdown in March 2020 and has continued to offer much-needed support in the years since.

“We are so blown away by this lovely gesture from the team to raise money for us at The Larder,” Leigh McKenzie, from The Larder, said.

“We will certainly be there to cheer them on.

“This money will help so many local families and pensioners.”

Portletico FC have also set up an online GoFundMe page with the goal of raising £5,000 for the foodbank.

They are already well on their way to hitting the target with almost £1,500 donated so far.

Craig added: “We just want to give back and hopefully make a difference to those struggling in Portlethen.

“We’ve had so much support over our three year journey and we’re asking for help once again.

“We’re looking for donations big or small, even the price of a pint, every little helps.”