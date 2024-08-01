Two separate crashes close sections of A9 at Aviemore and Carrbridge

Two sections of the A9 have been closed after separate collisions.

A two-vehicle collision has closed the route at the A95 near Aviemore at the Granish junction.

It happened at around 5pm today and police are at the scene.

Around six miles north, police are also attending a four-vehicle crash at the A938 Carrbridge junction.

The incident happened on the southbound carriage,

The same location was closed for seven hours last week after a three-vehicle collision.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed that they are not at either of the incidents.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.