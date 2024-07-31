Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over Â£475,000

A beautifully converted mill a mile outside Keith has hit the market.

The grade B-listed building sits on the banks of a small river in the Moray countryside and has retained many of its original features.

Crooksmill has endless potential and has been used as a B&B in the past – perfectly located for Speyside’s Malt Whisky Trail.

The character property would also make a unique family home with its five spacious bedrooms and open plan dining area.

It has been listed for sale by Re/Max Property at offers over Â£475,000.

Crooksmill near Keith could make lovely family home

A large, gated driveway leads to this stunning house which is split over three floors, including a basement.

This space opens onto a decked area outside and still features the original workings of the mill – and a wood burning stove.

The main entrance to Crooksmill provides a “welcoming feel” and leads to a crafted staircase and an archway into the back of the home.

The ground floor includes a large living room with original millstones and garden views, and a spacious country-style kitchen.

An area designed for dining opens out onto a balcony which is raised alongside the river.

Home ‘flooded with natural light’

Although the former mill has been upgraded throughout, it still retains a number of original features.

These include exposed beams and joists, millstones and mill workings, with further character added by the cast iron radiators and high ceilings.

The first floor landing leads to five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and has velux windows which “flood the area with natural light”.

All of the bedrooms are spacious and boast views over the gardens or nearby river.

The estate agent has added the mature garden which surrounds the property provides a “private, secluded feel”.

It is the perfect home to entertain complete with a covered dining area, a large decked area and a balcony.