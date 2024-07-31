Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over Â£475,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stunning converted mill near Keith hits the market at offers over Â£475,000

The grade B-listed building sits on the banks of a Moray river.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Crooksmill house
Crooksmill is on sale for offers over Â£475,000. Image: Re/Max.

A beautifully converted mill a mile outside Keith has hit the market.

The grade B-listed building sits on the banks of a small river in the Moray countryside and has retained many of its original features.

Crooksmill has endless potential and has been used as a B&B in the past – perfectly located for Speyside’s Malt Whisky Trail.

Crooksmill entrance hall
Crooksmill’s welcoming entrance hall. Image: Re/Max.
Crooksmill living room
Original beams in the living room. Image: Re/Max.

The character property would also make a unique family home with its five spacious bedrooms and open plan dining area.

It has been listed for sale by Re/Max Property at offers over Â£475,000.

Crooksmill near Keith could make lovely family home

Crooksmill kitchen
Exposed bricks in the country-style kitchen. Image: Re/Max.
Crooksmill dining room
The spacious dining area. Image: Re/Max.

A large, gated driveway leads to this stunning house which is split over three floors, including a basement.

This space opens onto a decked area outside and still features the original workings of the mill – and a wood burning stove.

The main entrance to Crooksmill provides a “welcoming feel” and leads to a crafted staircase and an archway into the back of the home.

Master bedroom at Crooksmill
The property’s master bedroom. Image: Re/Max.
Crooksmill en-suite
Two of the bedrooms boats an en-suite. Image: Re/Max.

The ground floor includes a large living room with original millstones and garden views, and a spacious country-style kitchen.

An area designed for dining opens out onto a balcony which is raised alongside the river.

Home ‘flooded with natural light’

Crooksmill garden
The garden surrounds the converted property. Image: Re/Max.
Original features in the basement at Crooksmill
Original features in the basement at Crooksmill. Image: Re/Max.

Although the former mill has been upgraded throughout, it still retains a number of original features.

These include exposed beams and joists, millstones and mill workings, with further character added by the cast iron radiators and high ceilings.

The first floor landing leads to five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and has velux windows which “flood the area with natural light”.

Crooksmill bedroom two
The second bedroom leads to another en-suite. Image: Re/Max.
Crooksmill bathroom
One of the bathrooms in the house. Image: Re/Max.

All of the bedrooms are spacious and boast views over the gardens or nearby river.

The estate agent has added the mature garden which surrounds the property provides a “private, secluded feel”.

It is the perfect home to entertain complete with a covered dining area, a large decked area and a balcony.

Conversation