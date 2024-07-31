Whisky lounge and restaurant in the heart of Moray has price slashed by Â£100,000

A well-known whisky lounge and restaurant nestled in the “heart of whisky country” has had its sale price slashed by Â£100,000.

Seven Stills is located in the Moray village of Dufftown along the River Fiddich, which has been used in whisky distilling for centuries.

Dotted around the area are several distilleries including Glenfiddich, Mortlach and Balvenie, as well as the famous Keith to Dufftown Heritage Railway.

Therefore, Dufftown would be an ideal location for setting up a whisky lounge and restaurant – which is what the owners of Seven Stills back in 2016.

Since then they have refurbished the historic old inn, transforming it into a first-class attraction blending the traditional features of the inn with modern furnishings.

It has been rated the no. 1 restaurant in Dufftown and has a five-star rating of TripAdvisor.

Seven Stills is nestled in the ‘heart of whisky country’

The business currently operates from Easter to October warmly welcoming tourists into a cosy environment.

Open four nights a week, the Seven Stills offers a delicious French menu created and prepared by one of the owners.

The tastefully decorated restaurant and lounge bar comfortably sits 30 people, plus 16 outside in the beer garden. There is also a new commercial kitchen.

Whiskies from across the world line the shelves behind the bar, with comfy leather couches an ideal spot for relaxing nip of whisky.

The two-storey property includes spacious living quarters for the owners upstairs and a large beer garden.

The ownerâ€™s quarters consist of two double bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a family bathroom, a comfortable lounge or large third bedroom, an office, and a second sitting area.

The current owners have worked to build the business’s reputation and have now identified a new business venture to take them to retirement.

The business is being listed with ASG Commercial for Â£299,000.

It was previously listed back in August 2023 for Â£395,000.