Whisky lounge and restaurant in the heart of Moray has price slashed by Â£100,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Whisky lounge and restaurant in the heart of Moray has price slashed by Â£100,000

Seven Stills located in Dufftown is the perfect business for whisky enthusiasts.

By Ross Hempseed
Seven Stills in Dufftown.
Seven Stills in Dufftown. Image: ASG Commercial.

A well-known whisky lounge and restaurant nestled in the “heart of whisky country” has had its sale price slashed by Â£100,000.

Seven Stills is located in the Moray village of Dufftown along the River Fiddich, which has been used in whisky distilling for centuries.

Dotted around the area are several distilleries including Glenfiddich, Mortlach and Balvenie, as well as the famous Keith to Dufftown Heritage Railway.

A fully-stocked whisky bar. Image: ASG Commercial.

Therefore, Dufftown would be an ideal location for setting up a whisky lounge and restaurant – which is what the owners of Seven Stills back in 2016.

Cosy restaurant. Image: ASG Commercial.

Since then they have refurbished the historic old inn, transforming it into a first-class attraction blending the traditional features of the inn with modern furnishings.

It has been rated the no. 1 restaurant in Dufftown and has a five-star rating of TripAdvisor.

Seven Stills is nestled in the ‘heart of whisky country’

The business currently operates from Easter to October warmly welcoming tourists into a cosy environment.

Whisky lounge in Dufftown.
Comfy leather sofas. Image: ASG Commercial.

Open four nights a week, the Seven Stills offers a delicious French menu created and prepared by one of the owners.

The tastefully decorated restaurant and lounge bar comfortably sits 30 people, plus 16 outside in the beer garden. There is also a new commercial kitchen.

Tastefully decorated. Image: ASG Commercial.

Whiskies from across the world line the shelves behind the bar, with comfy leather couches an ideal spot for relaxing nip of whisky.

The two-storey property includes spacious living quarters for the owners upstairs and a large beer garden.

Owner’s accommodation. Image: ASG Commercial.

The ownerâ€™s quarters consist of two double bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen with a breakfast bar, a family bathroom, a comfortable lounge or large third bedroom, an office, and a second sitting area.

Owner's kitchen at Seven Stills in Dufftown.
Owner’s kitchen. Image: ASG Commercial.

The current owners have worked to build the business’s reputation and have now identified a new business venture to take them to retirement.

The business is being listed with ASG Commercial for Â£299,000.

It was previously listed back in August 2023 for Â£395,000.

More from Moray

Hopeman GP surgery protest march.
Hopeman and Burghead GP surgery closure anger could force change in law
David McKenzie, from Elgin, stalked a woman from inside Glenochil Prison.
Dangerous Elgin sex offender stalked woman from inside Glenochil Prison
Plans are underway to move Elgin registry office currently on Northfield Terrace, into Moray Council headquarters. Image: DC Thomson
Who says romance is dead? Couples will soon be able to get married in…
Culbin Forrest fire.
Firefighters remain at wildfire near Forres to dampen hotspots
James Granitza has been praised by the RNLI after his heroics. Image: RNLI
Hero Elgin shop manager saved life of man found with 'blue lips' in crashed…
The unclassfied road near Elgin and the B9103.
Body recovered from Mercedes Benz after crash near Elgin
View of Dandy Lion and Poundland on Elgin High Street
Poundland return in Elgin moves closer with streets due to reopen after 6 years
Martin Smith, Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion.
Moray man crowned Scottish Plant Operator Challenge champion
Elginshill crash on the A96
Crash at A96 junction near Elgin results in road still being closed 16 hours…
Skye Jolly, childminder, with a little boy
'There were absolutely no childcare options': Steep drop in childminders sees childcare losses from…

Conversation