Full list of Elgin roads closed for ‘mass’ independence march

Several roads in Elgin will be closed on Saturday while a march for independence takes place.

The All Under One Banner march is scheduled to start at 11.30am with participants meeting at Doocot Park from 10.30am.

They will march to Cooper Park in what the group have described as their first “mass mobilisation” in Moray.

In a post shared online, All Under One Banner wrote: “Tomorrow we march for independence through the streets of Elgin, in what will be our first mass mobilisation in Moray.

“Maximum attendance is vital so if you’re free tomorrow then make your way to Elgin and let’s see the town ablaze with a sea of saltires rampant.”

The Yes Bikers for Independence group will also be carrying out a “ride for independence” from the college car park to Cooper Park.

All riders have been asked to attach a Saltire flag to their bikes.

Moray Council has confirmed temporary restrictions will be in place between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday while the march is taking place.

Signs will be on display to make drivers aware, with alternative routes available via adjacent streets.

What Elgin roads will be closed for independence march?

Several roads between Doocot Park and Cooper Park will be closed on Saturday.