Full list of Elgin roads closed for ‘mass’ independence march

The All Under One Banner march will take place in Elgin on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
All Under One Banner march in PErth
An All Under One Banner for Independence march will be held in Elgin on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

Several roads in Elgin will be closed on Saturday while a march for independence takes place.

The All Under One Banner march is scheduled to start at 11.30am with participants meeting at Doocot Park from 10.30am.

They will march to Cooper Park in what the group have described as their first “mass mobilisation” in Moray.

Elgin High Street
Elgin High Street will be closed for the march. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

In a post shared online, All Under One Banner wrote: “Tomorrow we march for independence through the streets of Elgin, in what will be our first mass mobilisation in Moray.

“Maximum attendance is vital so if you’re free tomorrow then make your way to Elgin and let’s see the town ablaze with a sea of saltires rampant.”

The Yes Bikers for Independence group will also be carrying out a “ride for independence” from the college car park to Cooper Park.

All riders have been asked to attach a Saltire flag to their bikes.

Moray Council has confirmed temporary restrictions will be in place between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday while the march is taking place.

Signs will be on display to make drivers aware, with alternative routes available via adjacent streets.

What Elgin roads will be closed for independence march?

Several roads between Doocot Park and Cooper Park will be closed on Saturday.

Two people walking by pond in Cooper Park.
The march will end at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
  • New Elgin Road – from Edgar Road roundabout to Laichmoray roundabout
  • Moss Street – from Laichmoray roundabout to Moray Street
  • Moray Street – from Moss Street to Hay Street
  • Hay Street – from Moray Street to Northfield Terrace
  • Northfield Terrace – from Hay Street to High Street
  • High Street – from Northfield Terrace to South College Street
  • South College Street – from High Street to Greyfriars Street
  • Greyfriars Street – from South College Street to Alexandra Road
  • Alexandra Road – from Greyfriars Street to North College Street
  • North College Street – from Alexandra Road to Lodge Lane
  • Lodge Lane – from North College Street to Cooper Park

