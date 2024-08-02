Man breached court order by having sex with woman on embankment near Elgin’s Tesco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man breached court order by having sex with woman on embankment near Elgin’s Tesco

Jordan Stewart was under bail conditions not to contact the woman when an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted the pair “engaged in sexual activity”.

By Joanne Warnock
Jordan Stewart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.
An Elgin man who was legally banned from approaching a woman broke the law when he was caught having sex with her on an embankment near Tesco.

Jordan Stewart was under bail conditions not to contact the woman when an eagle-eyed CCTV operator spotted the pair “engaged in sexual activity” just yards from the A96 in Elgin.

Two police officers were dispatched to the scene to intervene and discovered the amorous pair “still prone”.

Deputy fiscal Karen Poke told Elgin Sheriff Court that the incident took place at around 2.20am on January 27 this year and while the two were not visible from the town’s Blackfriars Road, pedestrians on the footpath would have been given a “full view”.

Police interrupt pair

She said: “The police arrived and shortly after and saw a male and female still prone.

“The male jumped to his feet and ran off – the female remained.

“A check was carried out to see she was safe and well and a short time later the accused came back and apologised for running away.

Jordan Stewart admitted an act of public indecency in this area of Elgin.

“A check was carried out and it was learned that the accused was subject to a bail condition not to approach the woman.”

But Stewart, 29, then tried to contact the woman again a few weeks later by turning up to her house while she was asleep.

The woman contacted the police during the early hours of February 19 but when they arrived at the property Stewart was nowhere to be seen.

Stewart pled guilty to one charge of public indecency whilst acting with another and two charges of breaching bail conditions not to approach the woman.

Mrs Poke said she had been unable to contact the woman to ask if she wanted a non-harassment order to be in place.

‘He is embarrassed’

Stewart’s defence agent Stephen Carty said the relationship between the two had been “poor”.

He saidL “He was not handling the situation well. He is embarrassed of the matters coming to light.

“His report states he would benefit from the ‘Choose to Change’ programme and he is willing to undertake unpaid work.”

The court heard Stewart is currently subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring preventing him from leaving his home in Whytes Place, Elgin, between the hours of 7pm and 7am and is still under bail condition not to approach the woman’s home address.

For the charge of public indecency, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov placed Stewart under supervision for two years and added a requirement for him to undertake the Choose to Change programme. She also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

She admonished Stewart for the breach of bail, saying: “It would be pointless to add another Restriction of Liberty order given you are under one already for another matter.”

 

