Road ‘starting to collapse’ due to heavy rain in Buckie

Police have closed a stretch of road in Buckie due to damage caused by heavy showers.

Bursts of rain have hit the town throughout the day which has caused flash floods in some areas.

Freuchny Road is impassable due to “deep water” which has flooded the road at its junction with March Road.

Meanwhile, a stretch of East Church Street has been closed by police due to two “sinkholes”.

The road has been cordoned off to motorists as a safety precaution as it has “started to collapse”.

It is understood the road has “expanded” due to the weather and started to crack, which can be seen in photos taken at the scene.

Police in Buckie as rain continues…

Officers remain at the cordon, near Tred-Rite Tyres, this evening where signs have also been put in place to inform motorists of the closure.

Moray Council has also been made aware of the issues.

Rain is forecast across much of the north-east in to the early hours of the morning with the Met Office stating the outbreaks may be “heavy and thundery at times”.

Despite the continuing rainfall, there are currently no flood alerts in force in Moray or Aberdeenshire or weather warnings in place.

Those who live in areas likely to flood are advised to still be prepared and protect their properties.

It is not yet known when East Church Street in Buckie will reopen to the public.

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.

