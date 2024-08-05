Road ‘starting to collapse’ due to heavy rain in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Road ‘starting to collapse’ due to heavy rain in Buckie

Police have closed a section of East Church Street.

By Ellie Milne
Police car in Buckie
Police have closed a road in Buckie where sinkholes have appeared. Image: Jasperimage.

Police have closed a stretch of road in Buckie due to damage caused by heavy showers.

Bursts of rain have hit the town throughout the day which has caused flash floods in some areas.

Freuchny Road is impassable due to “deep water” which has flooded the road at its junction with March Road.

Meanwhile, a stretch of East Church Street has been closed by police due to two “sinkholes”.

Cracks on surface of Buckie road
The road surface has started to crack due to the weather. Image: Jasperimage.

The road has been cordoned off to motorists as a safety precaution as it has “started to collapse”.

It is understood the road has “expanded” due to the weather and started to crack, which can be seen in photos taken at the scene.

Police in Buckie as rain continues…

Officers remain at the cordon, near Tred-Rite Tyres, this evening where signs have also been put in place to inform motorists of the closure.

Moray Council has also been made aware of the issues.

Road closed sign and barriers
East Church Street has been closed. Image: Jasperimage.

Rain is forecast across much of the north-east in to the early hours of the morning with the Met Office stating the outbreaks may be “heavy and thundery at times”.

Despite the continuing rainfall, there are currently no flood alerts in force in Moray or Aberdeenshire or weather warnings in place.

Those who live in areas likely to flood are advised to still be prepared and protect their properties.

It is not yet known when East Church Street in Buckie will reopen to the public.

The road appears to have expanded underneath the tarmac causing it to crack.
The road appears to have expanded underneath the tarmac causing it to crack. Image: Jasperimage.

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation