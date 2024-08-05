Aberdeen survive late scare to secure victory at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen survive late scare to secure victory at St Johnstone

A late own-goal set-up a nervy finale, but Jimmy Thelin's side stand firm to take all three points in their Premiership opener.

By Paul Third
Nicky Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen survived a late scare as they ran out 2-1 winners over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park to get their Premiership campaign off to a winning start.

The Dons looked to be cruising to victory in their opening game of the league season in routine fashion thanks to goals from Nicky Devlin and Jamie McGrath.

But an own goal from Gavin Molloy set-up a nervy finale before the Dons secured all three points in Perth.

An impressive attacking display and a miserly defence had Jimmy Thelin’s side firmly in control until they handed Saints a late lifeline, and with it, a finale which was more taxing than it needed to be.

Perth packed out for former chairman Brown

New Stt Johnstone owner Adam Webb pays tribute to former St Johnstone owner and chairman Geoff Brown before the game. Image: SNS.

McDiarmid Park was sold-out for the first league game of the season as Saints fans paid thanks to outgoing owner Geoff Brown, whose 38-year tenure has come to an end following the sale of the club to American Adam Webb.

Aberdeen fans did their part by snapping up every ticket for their end to roar on Jimmy Thelin’s Reds in his first league game in charge.

The injury to Leighton Clarkson meant a first start of the season for in-demand striker Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonia international, who was the subject of a £3million bid from Espanyol last week, led the line with Ester Sokler filling the void in the absence of the injured Clarkson behind the Dons’ number nine.

Dons slow starters in Perth

Shayden Morris looks to start a Dons attack in Perth. Image: SNS.

The theme of slow starts in the League Cup continued from the Dons at Perth as Saints had a couple of early chances for Saints full back Lewis Neilson.

The defender fired over from the edge of the box with his first chance before heading wide from a corner with his second.

Aberdeen slowly got into the game, however, and the Dons did have the ball in the back of the net, but it did not count.

A clever break involving Miovski and Graeme Shinnie ended with the Dons captain sliding Sokler through on goal to score – only for the offside flag to go up.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen then saw his header from a Jamie McGrath corner tipped over by home goalkeeper Josh Rae.

Saints struggled to contain Thelin’s Reds as first half progressed

Nicky Devlin scores to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

With Heltne Nilsen and Shinnie dominating the midfield, the visitors had a grip on the game and swarmed all over Saints.

From winning the midfield battle and breaking forward at pace, the visitors had taken control of proceedings, and Miovski saw a shot blocked before he clipped the crossbar with a 25-yard effort.

The striker then sent Sokler clear on goal only for Rae to parry the striker’s shot out for a corner.

It was from the resulting delivery where Saints’ luck ran out as McGrath’s ball into the box was glanced into the net by Nicky Devlin.

For Saints it was a troubling development as they have not recovered from conceding the first goal in the league since December 17, 2022, against Ross County.

The home side tried to respond, but they reached the break having failed to trouble their former goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov on his return to McDiarmid Park.

Aberdeen double their lead after the break

Jamie McGrath fires home Aberdeen’s second. Image: SNS.

Saints suffered a blow at the start of the second half as defender Sam McLelland was stretchered off after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge with Miovski.

The lengthy stoppage affected the flow of the game, but the Dons doubled their lead just after the hour mark with the first attack of the second half.

It was another devastating break as Shinnie won possession before finding Morris. The winger passed to Sokler, who laid the ball off to Nilsen and the midfielder played McGrath through on goal to slot past Rae.

It is a measure of how comfortable Aberdeen were that it took the home side until the 79th minute to test their former goalkeeper, but Mitov was equal to the task as he dived to his left to keep out Matt Smith’s curling 20-yard effort.

Perhaps the Dons were too comfortable as a moment of poor concentration let Saints back into the game with two minutes remaining.

Substitute Makenzie Kirk found himself in space behind the Dons defence and his low driven ball into the box was put into his own net by Aberdeen defender Molloy.

The home side piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser, but the Dons held on.

Line-ups

ST JOHNSTONE (4-4-2) – Rae 6, Neilson 6, Cameron 5, McLelland (Sanders 52) 5, Raymond 5, Wright 5, Essel (Carey 71) , MacPherson (Clark 86) 6, M. Smith 5, Kimpioka (Kirk 86) 5, Sidibeh 6. Subs not used – Sinclair, C. Smith, Sprangler, McPake, Franczak.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Mitov 6, Devlin 7, Rubezic 7, Molloy 6, MacKenzie 6, Heltne Nilsen 7, Shinnie 7, Morris (Ambrose 75) 6, McGrath 6, Sokler (Gueye 64) 6, Miovski 6. Subs not used – Doohan, Jensen, McGarry, Besuijen, Milne, Duncan, Stewart.

Referee – Kevin Clancy 7

Man of the match – Jamie McGrath.

Attendance – 9203.

Conversation