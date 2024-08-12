Search under way at Highland loch after tourist hears ‘cries for help’

A search is under way in the Loch Oich area of the Highlands after a tourist heard someone crying for help.

Emergency services including the coastguard, police and fire and rescue service are attending the scenic spot, which is located one mile to the east of Invergarry.

Three coastguard teams, sent from Fort William, Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, are present, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are there with a fast watercraft.

Police are also in attendance, with police dogs assisting.

A spokeswoman for the fire service added: “We got the call at 12.19pm and we’ve got two appliances on scene there at the moment.”

The fire appliances were sent from Fort Augustus and Foyers.

Loch Oich forms part of the famous Caledonian Canal, with it being its highest point.

More to follow.