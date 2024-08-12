Cocaine-fuelled yob stabbed stranger who bumped into him in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine-fuelled yob stabbed stranger who bumped into him in Aberdeen city centre

Zahidur Rahman reacted angrily to being bumped into outside The Stag on Crown Street, pulling out a blade and plunging it into the man's hip.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

The stunned victim immediately lost feeling in his leg and fell to the ground with a 2-3-inch-deep wound.

The man’s friends managed to restrain Rahman, 26, and wrestle the knife away from him before police arrived.

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 3.20am on August 27 2022.

He said the complainer and his friends were making their way towards Windmill Brae following a night out together.

Friends wrestled knife from attacker

As they passed The Stag on Crown Street, the complainer “stumbled and accidentally bumped into the accused who immediately became aggressive”.

Mr Rogers said: “The complainer raised his hands up to show he was no threat to the accused and asked him to calm down.

“The accused removed a switchblade knife from his pocket and pointed it towards the complainer.”

One of the group tried to intervene and urged Rahman to calm down.

But Rahman “lunged” towards the complainer, who felt a “sharp pain to his left hip” before immediately losing feeling in his leg, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man’s friends managed to restrain Rahman on the ground until police arrived.

One of the group was able to wrestle the knife away from Rahman and handed it over to the police.

In reply to being cautioned and arrested, Rahman said: “I don’t know what happened.”

Permanently scarred

When searched at Kittybrewster station, he was found with a bag containing 0.22g of cocaine.

The injured man was left with a 2-3 inch inward and 1-inch wide laceration to his lower left abdomen/hip.

He was initially left with numbness to his thigh and knee and coldness to the rear of his thigh due to circulation issues.

He also suffered from aching and shooting pains when he moved and struggled to sit down for a period.

The injury, which prevented him from working until it was fully healed, also left a permanent scar.

‘Murky world of illicit drugs’

Rahman, of Wallfield Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to charges of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and possession of cocaine.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister described the case as both “horrifying” and “tragic”.

He said: “Mr Rahman, as he currently appears before the court and in my discussions with him, is so far removed from the man on August 27 2022 that it’s very difficult for Mr Rahman and me to equate the two.”

He described Rahman as “mild-mannered, courteous and respectful of others”.

The solicitor explained his client had previously been caught up in “the murky world of illicit drugs” and had become “more and more addicted”.

He said Rahman had also spent a month in Cornhill Hospital.

He continued: “His brain being so fried by drugs meant his paranoia made it difficult for me to take instruction and ultimately led to the commission of the offence.”

‘A very, very serious matter’

Mr Mcallister added that Rahman had spent almost 700 days on a bail curfew and was now living with his partner who was helping him tackle his issues with drugs and mental health.

Sheriff Philip Mann told Rahman: “Assaulting someone with a knife is a very, very serious matter.

“It could have resulted in the catastrophic loss of life, let’s not shy away from that.

“I’ve listened to what Mr Mcallister has said on your behalf and I’m persuaded, because of the background and the fact you’ve been on a curfew for a very considerable period of time and because of the contents of the social work report, that there is an alternative to a custodial sentence here.”

As a direct alternative to prison, Sheriff Mann ordered Rahman to complete 175 hours of unpaid work.

