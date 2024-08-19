Cutting school hours and beach parking charges floated as council tries to save £34m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Cutting school hours and beach parking charges floated as council tries to save £34m

Increasing cost of burial fees and reducing bin collections are also options being put forward.

Aberdeen City Council budget proposals.
Vital services in Aberdeen could be cut or scrapped entirely. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Cutting school hours and introducing beach parking charges are some of the options being looked at as the council tries to plug its funds gap.

The proposals come as Aberdeen City Council today launched its budget consultation ahead of the 2025-26 budget, with the authority having to address a “funding shortfall” of £34 million, which will rise to £54m over the next three years.

There is also the chance for people to have their say on the council’s capital programmes.

This could mean scrapping big city projects and new schools, and it comes after future phases of the beach masterplan were shelved.

The survey also outlines proposed increases to council tax as the authority threatens to raise rates by more than 15% to make ends meet.

Phase one of the online consultation, which closes on September 15, aims to capture the public’s feedback on the potential impact of service changes in seven different areas.

Parking meter.
Could parking meters be coming to Aberdeen beach? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Among the proposals is to cut primary and secondary schools hours from 25 to 22.5 per week, which would save the council a combined total of £7m between 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Even though the introduction of beach parking charges were rejected by councillors at this year’s budget, it is back on the agenda again.

Beach parking charges looked at in budget

Council finance chiefs say that introducing parking charges at the seafront would bring in £200,000 to its coffers.

Aberdeen bins.
General waste and recycling bins could be collected once every three weeks under council budget proposals. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Bins could be collected less, with the authority proposing to “adjust” general waste and bin collections from one every two weeks to once in three weeks, which would save £150,000.

One of the most controversial proposals is to introduce a workplace parking levy for employees.

If implemented it would mean that a licence fee would be applied to any workplace that offers car parking for workers.

This would be expected to earn the council £3m worth of income in 2027-28.

There is also proposals to increase on-street and off-street parking charges by 10%.

East Tullos household waste and recycling centre.
East Tullos household waste and recycling centre could be axed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Other options include closing down Bucksburn and East Tullos household waste and recycling centres.

The council is also considering the phased removal of school crossing patrollers.

Here is a complete list of the council’s budget proposals:

Culture and sport

  • Reduction in funding to Aberdeen Performing Arts.
  • The introduction of a local visitor levy, also known as a “tourist tax”.
  •  Reduction in funding to Visit Aberdeenshire.
  • Reduction in funding for cultural development and grant initiatives.
  • Shorten the visiting hours for Tolbooth Museum and Provost Skene’s House.
  • Reduction in funding to Sport Aberdeen’s budget.
  • Reduction in funding to Aberdeen Sports Village.

Communities

  • Reduce the number of community learning centres.
  • Reduction in funding to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.
  • Reduce funding to creative learning.
  • Remove supported X14 bus service from Broad Street to Kingswells via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Citizen services

  • Increase costs of burial fees.
  • Increase cost of cremation fees.
  • Reduce number of cleaning hours across all council non-school buildings.
  • Digital only access for non-emergency council services.
  • Reduction in online and social media communication by the council to residents.
Marischal College, Aberdeen.
Savings will have to be made at Aberdeen City Council. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
  • Translation services to be delivered by telephone or online only.
  • Stop public access to online council meeting broadcasts.
  • Stop the delivery of the Taxi Marshalls service.
  • Remove the option to pay council tax at post offices and pay points.

Education

  • Reduce number of cleaning hours across all school buildings.
  • Reduce the music service.
  • Decrease primary education from 25 to 22.5 hours per week.
  • Decrease secondary education from 25 to 22.5 hours weekly.
  • Stop providing Easter, summer and autumn play activities.
  • Phased removal of school crossing patrols.
  • Removal of counselling for schools service from all secondary schools.
  • Rationalisation of early learning childcare provision in the city.

Roads, waste and environment

  • Develop more natural landscapes in city parks and gardens, including Hazlehead Park, Johnston Gardens, Seaton Park, Stewart Park, Union Terrace Gardens, Victoria Park and Westburn Park.
  • Adjust recycling and waste collections from every two weeks to every three.
  • Extend the charging period for on-street and off-street parking to cover Sundays from 8am to 1pm.
  • Increase costs of on-street and off street parking charges.
  • Increase costs of residents parking permits, as well as business and contractors permits by 5%.
  • Introduce parking charges at the beach.
  • Increase in fees and charges for managing roadworks, street use and traffic management.
Aberdeen brown bins.
Could the so-called “garden tax” be reinstated after being axed at this year’s budget? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
  •  Introduction of a workplace parking levy for employees.
  •  Reinstate the £30 garden waste charges.
  •  Dim streetlights in certain areas.
  •  Dim street lighting citywide by either lowering the brightness or turning off lights in select industrial areas and streets.
  • Reduce grass cutting, street cleansing and general grounds maintenance.
  •  Reduce number of household waste recycling centres.
  •  Remove salt bags and bins across the city once empty.

‘Difficult decisions in Aberdeen Council budget’

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “Aberdeen City Council will be faced with difficult decisions to balance the budget next year, so it is important that we consider the impact that changes to services may have on citizens.

“This consultation is about us understanding the impact proposed savings options may have so I would encourage as many people to take part as possible.”

Councillor Ian Yuill.
Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill is urging people to take part in the consultation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill added: “The council wants to know which services matter most to people, how they think services should be paid for and delivered – and the impact any changes may have on them as individuals.

“I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to have their say and help to guide the council’s spending plans next year and beyond.”

Phase two of the consultation will take place later this year, which will explore options for balancing the council’s budget in greater detail by drawing on feedback from the first phase.

Last year’s consultation – the first of its kind in the city – drew nearly 6,000 responses in total.

Conversation