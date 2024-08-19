Cutting school hours and beach parking charges floated as council tries to save £34m

Cutting school hours and introducing beach parking charges are some of the options being looked at as the council tries to plug its funds gap.

The proposals come as Aberdeen City Council today launched its budget consultation ahead of the 2025-26 budget, with the authority having to address a “funding shortfall” of £34 million, which will rise to £54m over the next three years.

There is also the chance for people to have their say on the council’s capital programmes.

This could mean scrapping big city projects and new schools, and it comes after future phases of the beach masterplan were shelved.

The survey also outlines proposed increases to council tax as the authority threatens to raise rates by more than 15% to make ends meet.

Phase one of the online consultation, which closes on September 15, aims to capture the public’s feedback on the potential impact of service changes in seven different areas.

Among the proposals is to cut primary and secondary schools hours from 25 to 22.5 per week, which would save the council a combined total of £7m between 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Even though the introduction of beach parking charges were rejected by councillors at this year’s budget, it is back on the agenda again.

Beach parking charges looked at in budget

Council finance chiefs say that introducing parking charges at the seafront would bring in £200,000 to its coffers.

Bins could be collected less, with the authority proposing to “adjust” general waste and bin collections from one every two weeks to once in three weeks, which would save £150,000.

One of the most controversial proposals is to introduce a workplace parking levy for employees.

If implemented it would mean that a licence fee would be applied to any workplace that offers car parking for workers.

This would be expected to earn the council £3m worth of income in 2027-28.

There is also proposals to increase on-street and off-street parking charges by 10%.

Other options include closing down Bucksburn and East Tullos household waste and recycling centres.

The council is also considering the phased removal of school crossing patrollers.

Here is a complete list of the council’s budget proposals:

Culture and sport

Reduction in funding to Aberdeen Performing Arts.

The introduction of a local visitor levy, also known as a “tourist tax”.

Reduction in funding to Visit Aberdeenshire.

Reduction in funding for cultural development and grant initiatives.

Shorten the visiting hours for Tolbooth Museum and Provost Skene’s House.

Reduction in funding to Sport Aberdeen’s budget.

Reduction in funding to Aberdeen Sports Village.

Communities

Reduce the number of community learning centres.

Reduction in funding to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.

Reduce funding to creative learning.

Remove supported X14 bus service from Broad Street to Kingswells via Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Citizen services

Increase costs of burial fees.

Increase cost of cremation fees.

Reduce number of cleaning hours across all council non-school buildings.

Digital only access for non-emergency council services.

Reduction in online and social media communication by the council to residents.

Translation services to be delivered by telephone or online only.

Stop public access to online council meeting broadcasts.

Stop the delivery of the Taxi Marshalls service.

Remove the option to pay council tax at post offices and pay points.

Education

Reduce number of cleaning hours across all school buildings.

Reduce the music service.

Decrease primary education from 25 to 22.5 hours per week.

Decrease secondary education from 25 to 22.5 hours weekly.

Stop providing Easter, summer and autumn play activities.

Phased removal of school crossing patrols.

Removal of counselling for schools service from all secondary schools.

Rationalisation of early learning childcare provision in the city.

Roads, waste and environment

Develop more natural landscapes in city parks and gardens, including Hazlehead Park, Johnston Gardens, Seaton Park, Stewart Park, Union Terrace Gardens, Victoria Park and Westburn Park.

Adjust recycling and waste collections from every two weeks to every three.

Extend the charging period for on-street and off-street parking to cover Sundays from 8am to 1pm.

Increase costs of on-street and off street parking charges.

Increase costs of residents parking permits, as well as business and contractors permits by 5%.

Introduce parking charges at the beach.

Increase in fees and charges for managing roadworks, street use and traffic management.

Introduction of a workplace parking levy for employees.

Reinstate the £30 garden waste charges.

Dim streetlights in certain areas.

Dim street lighting citywide by either lowering the brightness or turning off lights in select industrial areas and streets.

Reduce grass cutting, street cleansing and general grounds maintenance.

Reduce number of household waste recycling centres.

Remove salt bags and bins across the city once empty.

‘Difficult decisions in Aberdeen Council budget’

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources convener Councillor Alex McLellan said: “Aberdeen City Council will be faced with difficult decisions to balance the budget next year, so it is important that we consider the impact that changes to services may have on citizens.

“This consultation is about us understanding the impact proposed savings options may have so I would encourage as many people to take part as possible.”

Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill added: “The council wants to know which services matter most to people, how they think services should be paid for and delivered – and the impact any changes may have on them as individuals.

“I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to have their say and help to guide the council’s spending plans next year and beyond.”

Phase two of the consultation will take place later this year, which will explore options for balancing the council’s budget in greater detail by drawing on feedback from the first phase.

Last year’s consultation – the first of its kind in the city – drew nearly 6,000 responses in total.