Airport buses among services cancelled due to driver shortages

A number of bus services have been cancelled across Aberdeen today due to driver shortages.

Stagecoach Bluebird shared a list of more than 45 buses which would not be running throughout the day.

This is more than double the 18 services which were unable to operate on Monday.

The temporary cuts to services come just one day after new timetables were introduced across the region.

A review was carried out earlier this year due to the high cost of running the local network.

Although the bus company was able to reinstate some services as scheduled as the day went on, many passengers were still impacted by the last-minute changes.

The service most impacted by today’s cuts was the 727 which runs between the bus station at Union Square and Aberdeen International Airport.

An update shared by the bus company showed 17 buses travelling on that route would be unable to run in both directions between 8am and 10pm.

Buses cancelled by Stagecoach

Stagecoach Bluebird has apologised for the disruption which could continue “over the next few days”.

Passengers are advised to check their journey on the morning of the day they plan to travel.

As of Monday, the bus company stopped operating several of its services – offering an alternative route for some.

One of the service nine buses, which has just replaced the 37, was included on the list of cancellations today.

A total of six service 6 buses were cancelled as well as nine 59 buses.

Other services impacted included the 8, X9 and X35.

The cancellations due to driver shortages will continue into the evening.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We apologise for any disruption over the next few days following the recent changes to our network.

“We are operating every journey possible with the resources that are currently available to us, and doing everything we can to minimise disruption for customers.

“We publicise cancellations on our website ahead of the day in question to allow customers to plan ahead, and we also share them on our Twitter page, @StagecoachBBird.”