Airport buses among services cancelled due to driver shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Airport buses among services cancelled due to driver shortages

Stagecoach Bluebird announced more than 45 cancellations this morning - with further disruption expected.

By Ellie Milne
727 bus
A number of 727 buses were cancelled on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A number of bus services have been cancelled across Aberdeen today due to driver shortages.

Stagecoach Bluebird shared a list of more than 45 buses which would not be running throughout the day.

This is more than double the 18 services which were unable to operate on Monday.

The temporary cuts to services come just one day after new timetables were introduced across the region.

A review was carried out earlier this year due to the high cost of running the local network.

Stagecoach 59 bus
Service 59 buses were among those cancelled on Tuesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Although the bus company was able to reinstate some services as scheduled as the day went on, many passengers were still impacted by the last-minute changes.

The service most impacted by today’s cuts was the 727 which runs between the bus station at Union Square and Aberdeen International Airport.

An update shared by the bus company showed 17 buses travelling on that route would be unable to run in both directions between 8am and 10pm.

Buses cancelled by Stagecoach

Stagecoach Bluebird has apologised for the disruption which could continue “over the next few days”.

Passengers are advised to check their journey on the morning of the day they plan to travel.

As of Monday, the bus company stopped operating several of its services – offering an alternative route for some.

One of the service nine buses, which has just replaced the 37, was included on the list of cancellations today.

List of bus cancellations
An updated list of cancellations shared by Stagecoach Bluebird on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Stagecoach Bluebird/X.

A total of six service 6 buses were cancelled as well as nine 59 buses.

Other services impacted included the 8, X9 and X35.

The cancellations due to driver shortages will continue into the evening.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We apologise for any disruption over the next few days following the recent changes to our network.

“We are operating every journey possible with the resources that are currently available to us, and doing everything we can to minimise disruption for customers.

“We publicise cancellations on our website ahead of the day in question to allow customers to plan ahead, and we also share them on our Twitter page, @StagecoachBBird.”

Conversation