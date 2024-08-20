£71 million Peterhead Community Campus project delayed after contractor pulls out

The £71 million Peterhead Academy project has been hit with a lengthy delay.

It was anticipated that the new community campus – which officials say will bring “enormous value” to the town – would be complete by mid-2026.

However, Aberdeenshire Council revealed today that the project will now be delayed until January 2028 “at the earliest” after preferred contractor, Robertson Group, pulled out.

A local authority spokesperson said: “The project was already experiencing delays following issues with the required supply chain and market volatility.

“The withdrawal of Robertson’s as preferred contractor means that further work is required to reconsider options to progress the project.”

Aberdeenshire Council still ‘committed’ to bringing campus to life

The project has identified a vacant site at Kinmundy for the new Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School, which would relocate from Grange gardens.

Dales Park and Meethill schools would also merge to form a new school at Kinmundy.

The campus would provide space for around 2,070 secondary and primary pupils.

Modern leisure, sport and community facilities were also promised.

In the update today, the council said it is still committed to pressing ahead.

The spokesperson added: “A further update will be provided following engagement with the construction sector on the best way to proceed, likely costs and timescales.

“Aberdeenshire Council remains committed to building a new community campus for Peterhead.

“However, it is likely that the project completion will now be delayed until January 2028 at the earliest.”

Designs for the new campus were submitted in March 2023, and a consultation was launched on the plans.

At the time, chairman of the education and children’s services committee, councillor Gillian Owen, said she believed the development would be of huge benefit to the young people of Peterhead.

“Not only will this project bring an educational benefit, but the leisure and community facilities will be of enormous value to the wider Peterhead community,” she said.