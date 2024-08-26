The P&J Charity Gala relaunches to celebrate local charities empowering communities

The P&J Charity Gala is set to return next year and will raise funds for more charities across the north and north-east, it can be revealed today.

Supporting The P&J Community Fund, the event in association with Cala, will take place on February 21 at P&J Live.

The charity gala is an opportunity for businesses across the regions to come together to celebrate the charities transforming our communities, and raise vital funds for The P&J Community Fund’s new charities, which will be selected when the initiative relaunches later this year.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, has welcomed the return of the Charity Gala.

He said: “The Press and Journal Charity Gala is a great event which not only raises much-needed funds for our fantastic charity partners but also gives those charities their moment in the spotlight, showcasing the great work they do in our communities.

“We were delighted to support five deserving charities at the inaugural charity gala.

“This gala will kick-start fundraising efforts for our new charity partners for 2025, the beginning of what we’re sure will be a great partnership.”

This year, we are calling out to north and north-east businesses to champion and shed a light on the invaluable contributions made by local charities in the north and north-east.

Set to be an uplifting evening, guests of the event will enjoy a three-course meal, charity auctions and live entertainment – and a chance to connect with the inspiring individuals making a difference, plus the businesses who come together to support them.

Fraser Carr, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (North), said the company is delighted to return as the Charity Gala’s leading sponsor once again.

He said: “Five very worthy local causes received a share of the funding which had a huge benefit for our local communities around the city and Aberdeenshire, and we look forward to seeing the Community Fund support more charities and organisations this year.

“The ethos of the Community Fund mirrors our own at Cala Homes. We have our Community Pledge which sees us introduce bespoke measures for each local community we build in, including activities, donations, initiatives, volunteering drives and much more.

“We have seen first hand how vital funds like this can be for enabling charities and groups to be able to purchase vital equipment, move forward with initiatives that benefit the community or even just to help cover running costs.”

Originally launched in 2023, The P&J Community Fund was part of our 275th anniversary celebrations and saw five charity partners benefit from a series of fundraisers throughout 2024.

A total of £37,925 was generously raised at last year’s gala.

Event partner, Balmoral Group, are also thrilled to back the Charity Gala for yet another year and celebrate at the event.

Gary Harris, Group Marketing and Communications Manager for Balmoral Group, said: “Balmoral Group is delighted to support the 2025 P&J Charity Gala, an event that highlights the incredible work being done by local charities across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands and Islands.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together to recognise and support the vital contributions these charities make to the north-east.”

Friends of Anchor, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland were each benefactors of the fund in its introductory year after being selected by readers.

Throughout the year, a number of fundraisers were held in support of the Community Fund which saw thousands raised and will be distributed equally between the charities later this year.

As a result, charities, like Save Bon Accord Baths, were able to drive forth major projects, extend their services across the community and enhance their network with organisations and members of the public.

Early bird tickets to the gala are on sale now.