Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return

P&J Live will host a night of darts action on May 15, 2025 as the BetMGM Premier League returns to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will be one of the final stops of the league season before the play-offs at the O2 in London.

Luke Littler came out on top the last time the darts came to the P&J.

Littler & co return to Aberdeen

The 2025 Premier League will be staged on Thursday nights from February until May.

Aberdeen is one of 17 destinations for the league with many UK venues, alongside trips to Germany and Holland.

The sport’s top stars – including reigning champion Littler and world number one Luke Humphries – will battle it out for the coveted title and £1 million prize money.

P&J Live to host darts again

Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live, said: “The darts has become a fan favourite here in Aberdeen, so we’re delighted to welcome it back to P&J Live next year.

“With some impressive competition from Luke Littler in 2024, we look forward to seeing what he has in store next season.

“Will he take the title a second time? We’ll have to wait and see.”

The event makes for a great atmosphere with those in attendance often in fancy dress.

Tickets for the 2025 Premier League will go on sale in October 2024.

Fans can now register for priority ticket access here

https://bit.ly/PL25Web

Ticket information is to be confirmed at

pdc.tv/PLtickets

in due course.