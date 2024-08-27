Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return

P&J Live will host next year's edition on May 15, 2025.

By Jamie Sinclair
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

P&J Live will host a night of darts action on May 15, 2025 as the BetMGM Premier League returns to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen will be one of the final stops of the league season before the play-offs at the O2 in London.

Luke Littler came out on top the last time the darts came to the P&J.

Luke Littler was victorious last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Littler & co return to Aberdeen

The 2025 Premier League will be staged on Thursday nights from February until May.

Aberdeen is one of 17 destinations for the league with many UK venues, alongside trips to Germany and Holland.

The sport’s top stars – including reigning champion Littler and world number one Luke Humphries – will battle it out for the coveted title and £1 million prize money.

P&J Live to host darts again

Rob Wicks, Managing Director of P&J Live, said: “The darts has become a fan favourite here in Aberdeen, so we’re delighted to welcome it back to P&J Live next year.

“With some impressive competition from Luke Littler in 2024, we look forward to seeing what he has in store next season.

“Will he take the title a second time? We’ll have to wait and see.”

The darts always bring out the best costumes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The event makes for a great atmosphere with those in attendance often in fancy dress.

Tickets for the 2025 Premier League will go on sale in October 2024.

Fans can now register for priority ticket access here

https://bit.ly/PL25Web

Ticket information is to be confirmed at

pdc.tv/PLtickets

in due course.

