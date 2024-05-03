IN PICTURES: Were you at the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Were you at the PDC Premier League darts in Aberdeen?

The world's best throwers returned to P&J Live on Thursday - with imperious 17-year-old Luke Littler victorious on the night.

The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle & heatherfowlie

Teen darts sensation Luke Littler sealed his place in the PDC Premier League play-offs with two weeks to spare as the world’s best players returned to P&J Live in Aberdeen. Did you make it into our photo gallery?

The 17-year-old – the World Championship runner-up in January – was on imperious form in the Granite City, beating Rob Cross 6-4 in the final to win for the fourth night out of the last six.

Littler and Cross traded breaks of throw in the opening two legs.

The former then found himself 2-1 down, but produced a 107 finish to make it 2-2, before going 3-2 up.

Cross hit a tricky double-14 to bounce back and make it 3-3, before holding his throw by finding the same double to pull ahead once more.

Teenager Littler was not to be denied, though, with an 80 finish to level the match at 4-4, then threatening a nine-darter before eventually finding double-10 to go 5-4 ahead and put himself on the cusp of victory, which he secured in the next leg.

With only stops in Leeds and Sheffield left before the play-offs in London, Littler – also making his Premier League debut this season – told Sky Sports:  “I can just play with a free throw now I’m through, but I’ll aim to win the other two nights coming up – if it’s not to be then it’s all focus on London.

“I think I’ve definitely settled myself into it. The first few weeks was ok, but I’ve settled in, I know the routine and I’ve won four nights now.”

Victory in Aberdeen means Littler holds an eight-point lead over world champion Luke Humphries at the top of the Premier League table, but when asked who was the current best player in the world, he replied: “Not me.”

Littler’s confirmation in one of the four play-off spots was already secured as a result of him reaching the final at P&J Live.

He had thumped 2023 world champion Michael Smith 6-1 in their semi-final, with check-outs of 144, 124 and 105, as he went six out of seven on doubles in the match.

In the other semi, Humphries, who received a bye into the last-four when Gerwyn Price pulled out with a back injury, looked out of sorts in defeat to Cross, going down 6-5 – though Humphries’ efforts on the night also confirmed his play-offs qualification.

In the three quarter-finals which kicked off the evening, Smith had claimed a 6-4 victory against home hope Peter Wright, Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-5 and Cross defeated Michael van Gerwen by the same scoreline.

Despite their early exits in Aberdeen, Aspinall and Van Gerwen currently occupy the remaining two play-offs slots.

Below are the highlights from our Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick:

Fantastic outfits at the Premier League Darts 2024 at P&J Live this year!
Ready to witness the darts magic unfold in Aberdeen.
Fans flocked to P&J Live for the Premier League Darts 2024.
The Super Mario brothers attended the event.
Some of the other attendees who were dressed up.
Proud fans sporting Scotland flag hats.
Happy fans before the show.
Loving the hat!
Premier League Darts 2024 at P&J Live.
These ladies stocked up on beverages before the players took to the oche.
Some bought beers and others were the beers!
Brilliant costume choices going on here. Some have become one with the dart board.
Cheers! A few beers before the darts is never a bad thing.
These guys look like they have just gotten off a flight from Hawaii – nice shirts lads!
Fantastic Where’s Wally and Super Mario-themed outfits.
Some more punters who stocked up on drinks.
Some dressed to impress!
Large beer cups and crazy Peter Wright-inspired mohawks – Great combination.
Cheers! These ladies had the right idea.
Fans in great spirits – and Slovenia hats – in anticipation of the darts action.
Wizard of Oz theme going on here…
Peter Wright signing a few autographs before taking to the stage.
The crowd went wild for Scotland’s Peter Wright.
High energy at the Premier League Darts as the cheerleaders welcomed the participants on stage.
Peter Wright focusing as he throws his dart.
Michael Smith interacting with the crowds before taking to the stage.
A thumbs up from Michael Smith as he takes in the crowds.
Michael Smith as he throws towards the board.
Lots of supporters of all ages held up signs of support.
Michael van Gerwen making his way down the runway towards the stage.
Michael van Gerwen getting ready to throw his darts.</p> <p>
Game face for Michael van Gerwen.
Nathan Aspinall focusing on his shot.
Darts fever took over P&J Live.
Lights, camera, darts action.
It’s not just a game – it’s an experience.
Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall after their match.
Luke Littler.
Fantastic vibes at P&J Live.
Crowds eagerly await their favourite darts players.
Luke Littler arriving for the final.
Luke Littler during the final.
Luke Littler with his trophy. 

Conversation