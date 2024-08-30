News Union Square car park payment system crashes The retail park has issued advice to customers who are unable to pay for their stay. By Jamie Sinclair August 30 2024, 11:45 am August 30 2024, 11:45 am Share Union Square car park payment system crashes Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6569831/union-square-car-park-payment-system-crashes/ Copy Link 0 comment Payment systems at the car park are not in operation. Image: Scott Baxyer The main car park payment system at Union Square is currently down. Customers have been able to collect their parking tickets, however they have not been able to pay for them. Union Square has taken the first steps to get the system back up and running. The retail park issued a statement saying “We are working with our specialist partners to rectify this issue as soon as possible. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.” This comes one week following the opening of TK Maxx’s new unit. Those leaving Union Square have been instructed to head along to the barrier where they will be let out of the car park.
