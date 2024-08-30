Union Square car park payment system crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Union Square car park payment system crashes

The retail park has issued advice to customers who are unable to pay for their stay.

By Jamie Sinclair
Payment systems at the car park are not in operation. Image: Scott Baxyer
Payment systems at the car park are not in operation. Image: Scott Baxyer

The main car park payment system at Union Square is currently down.

Customers have been able to collect their parking tickets, however they have not been able to pay for them.

Union Square has taken the first steps to get the system back up and running.

The retail park issued a statement saying “We are working with our specialist partners to rectify this issue as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

This comes one week following the opening of TK Maxx’s new unit.

Those leaving Union Square have been instructed to head along to the barrier where they will be let out of the car park.

More from News

Aberdeen Lynx in action against Belfast Giants in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Linx Ice Arena: 'I want fans to feel like they could be in…
The playpark has been listed for sale by a Glasgow-based property company. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness playpark still for sale after auction proves to be a bust
These five furry friends are in need of a place to call home.
Aberdeen and Inverness animal rehoming: Could you help these hairy hopefuls looking for love?
Joshua Jack
'This is how people die': Sheriff's warning to man guilty of brutal one-punch assault
Kira Stephen appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum
Breaking news logo
Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman
driver phone
More than 20 fines issued in a few days as police use HGV to…
A Morrisons supermarket sign.
Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Graham Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking

Conversation