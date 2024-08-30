Union Square car park payment system crashes

The main car park payment system at Union Square is currently down.

Customers have been able to collect their parking tickets, however they have not been able to pay for them.

Union Square has taken the first steps to get the system back up and running.

The retail park issued a statement saying “We are working with our specialist partners to rectify this issue as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

This comes one week following the opening of TK Maxx’s new unit.

Those leaving Union Square have been instructed to head along to the barrier where they will be let out of the car park.