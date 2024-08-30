Joe Harper: Aberdeen can send a strong message by going top of the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen can send a strong message by going top of the Premiership

Aberdeen legend discusses opportunity to move top of the table, Jimmy Thelin's winning start and Topi Keskinen's Finland call-up.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full time after beating Kilmarnock 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to move clear at the top of the Premiership to further boost the feel-good factor at the club.

If the Dons beat Ross County on Saturday they will move three points clear at the top of the table – albeit possibly only for 24 hours.

Current league leaders Celtic, who are ahead of second-placed Aberdeen on goal difference, are not in action until Sunday when they host Rangers.

Moving clear at the top or the table, even if it is for only a day, would deliver a massive psychological boost to an Aberdeen team that will already have sky high confidence.

Under new manager Jimmy Thelin, the Dons have began the season with a bang by winning eight games from eight in all competitions.

It is the dream start for the Swede at Pittodrie and Aberdeen are really building up a head of steam under Thelin.

Being top of the table on Saturday night would deliver a clear statement of intent that Aberdeen mean business this season under the new manager.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Ester Sokler and Nicky Devlin against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
And who knows Celtic may drop points against Rangers on Sunday.

So if Aberdeen beat Ross County, and Celtic drop points, Thelin’s side will go into the international break clear at the top of the table.

That would be a fantastic situation for the Dons to be in so early in a new manager’s career.

Obviously for that scenario to play out Aberdeen must take care of Ross County and that will be a tough match.

The Staggies will be hurting after two damaging results after losing 6-0 to Rangers last weekend on the back of a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to League Two Spartans.

Ross County will be desperate to bounce back from those losses and will be fired up for the clash against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on August 25. Image: SNS.

What has really impressed me about manager Thelin is his calmness and focus amidst the excitement surrounding his team and their good form.

Thelin has refused to get carried away by the winning start and has called for his team to remain humble.

He insists he is building for a long term plan to bring sustained success to Aberdeen.

The Thelin revolution may have started with a bang but that will not alter his focus.

It is very much one game at a time for Thelin.

Aberdeen’s supporters are really buying into the new regime and style of play under the former Elfsborg manager.

There is a real buzz within the fanbase now and Pittodrie was absolutely rocking for the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was fantastic to see.

The travelling Red Army will be out in force again in Dingwall having sold out their ticket allocation.

Aberdeen supporters during the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
It has been a sensational start by Thelin as he has delivered eight straight wins while also overseeing a successful transfer window.

Thelin has signed quality players and many of them have already made an impact in the first team during the winning run.

The only negatives so far this season is the absence of Duk and the exit of star striker Bojan Miovski to Girona but his transfer was inevitable this summer.

And Aberdeen received a club record transfer fee from Girona.

With the loan signing of Kevin Nisbet from Millwall the attack has been bolstered with a striker with a proven track record of scoring in Scotland.

 

