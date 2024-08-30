Joe Harper: Aberdeen can send a strong message by going top of the Premiership

Aberdeen must grab the opportunity to move clear at the top of the Premiership to further boost the feel-good factor at the club.

If the Dons beat Ross County on Saturday they will move three points clear at the top of the table – albeit possibly only for 24 hours.

Current league leaders Celtic, who are ahead of second-placed Aberdeen on goal difference, are not in action until Sunday when they host Rangers.

Moving clear at the top or the table, even if it is for only a day, would deliver a massive psychological boost to an Aberdeen team that will already have sky high confidence.

Under new manager Jimmy Thelin, the Dons have began the season with a bang by winning eight games from eight in all competitions.

It is the dream start for the Swede at Pittodrie and Aberdeen are really building up a head of steam under Thelin.

Being top of the table on Saturday night would deliver a clear statement of intent that Aberdeen mean business this season under the new manager.

And who knows Celtic may drop points against Rangers on Sunday.

So if Aberdeen beat Ross County, and Celtic drop points, Thelin’s side will go into the international break clear at the top of the table.

That would be a fantastic situation for the Dons to be in so early in a new manager’s career.

Obviously for that scenario to play out Aberdeen must take care of Ross County and that will be a tough match.

The Staggies will be hurting after two damaging results after losing 6-0 to Rangers last weekend on the back of a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup loss to League Two Spartans.

Ross County will be desperate to bounce back from those losses and will be fired up for the clash against Aberdeen.

What has really impressed me about manager Thelin is his calmness and focus amidst the excitement surrounding his team and their good form.

Thelin has refused to get carried away by the winning start and has called for his team to remain humble.

He insists he is building for a long term plan to bring sustained success to Aberdeen.

The Thelin revolution may have started with a bang but that will not alter his focus.

It is very much one game at a time for Thelin.

Aberdeen’s supporters are really buying into the new regime and style of play under the former Elfsborg manager.

There is a real buzz within the fanbase now and Pittodrie was absolutely rocking for the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was fantastic to see.

The travelling Red Army will be out in force again in Dingwall having sold out their ticket allocation.

It has been a sensational start by Thelin as he has delivered eight straight wins while also overseeing a successful transfer window.

Thelin has signed quality players and many of them have already made an impact in the first team during the winning run.

The only negatives so far this season is the absence of Duk and the exit of star striker Bojan Miovski to Girona but his transfer was inevitable this summer.

And Aberdeen received a club record transfer fee from Girona.

With the loan signing of Kevin Nisbet from Millwall the attack has been bolstered with a striker with a proven track record of scoring in Scotland.