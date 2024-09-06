Calls for council to scrap ‘Aberdeen only’ recycling centres rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for council to scrap ‘Aberdeen only’ recycling centres rule

An MSP says the time and need for ID to be shown at city recycling points "has passed".

Hazlehead Recycling Centre.
Only Aberdeen City residents can use the council's four household waste and recycling centres.
By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen City Council should consider scrapping its “city only” rule at  recycling centres, says a north-east MSP.

Since Covid-19, the local authority has limited the use of the city’s four household waste and recycling centres (HWRC) to residents of Aberdeen only, meaning those from Aberdeenshire cannot use them.

According to the council’s website: “You must be a resident of Aberdeen City to access our sites. Proof of ID must be shown on arrival.”

Liam Kerr MSP.
North-east MSP Liam Kerr thinks it is time for the council to reconsider the rules. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Now, Conservative MSP for north-east Scotland Liam Kerr has said this rule may have had its day.

He told The P&J: “The time and the need for ID to be shown at Aberdeen recycling centres may have passed – as has been the case with other Covid-related restrictions – and scrapping it should be considered.

“Constituents have told me this is restricting people and the council should be encouraging as many residents as possible to use these valuable facilities, especially during times like these when refuse collection issues are occurring across the city.

“As well as the inconvenience to residents, the last thing we want is waste piling up at people’s houses going to landfill or being fly-tipped.”

Hazlehead Recyling Centre.
Hazlehead Recycling Centre is located in the west of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Mr Kerr was contacted by a couple who spoke to The P&J in 2022, who at the time called Aberdeen City Council’s decision to effectively ban Aberdeenshire residents from their Reuse Shop at Hazlehead as being “discriminatory“.

After a recent visit to the Hazlehead Recycling Centre in the west of the city, they realised the rules were in still in place, meaning only those living in Aberdeen can access the shop, which sells “pre-loved items”.

It is not just any pre-loved items that the shop – located at the Suez operated facility – sells, as according to the council, it is ones “donated by residents of Aberdeen”.

Hazlehead Reuse Shop.
Only Aberdeen City visits can visit and buy from the Reuse Shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The woman – who did not want to be named – said she was “absolutely livid” that the “stupid rules” remain the same, describing them as “barbaric”.

She said: “Even if you just want to visit the reuse charity shop you will not get in unless you show city address ID.”

The woman claims that the site’s workers “absolutely detest” the rules and want it stopped, with them suffering verbal abuse from “irate” customers.

‘It makes no sense whatsoever’

She added: “Even having to show address ID be allowed to recycle goods is illogical. If someone lived in the shire and went there with a friend from town’s address ID (and vice versa) they wouldn’t be stopped.

“I just realised today that when I cleared my late parents’ house (they lived in the shire), I took their recycling to Hazelhead. i was allowed in as I showed city address ID, yet I was recycling shire items.

“It makes no sense whatsoever and needs to be stopped ASAP. No-one should be bullied into showing address ID just to get into a shop.”

Hazlehead Recycling Centre.
The Reuse Shop sells various items. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Access to household waste and recycling centres in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City is restricted to their own residents. This allows each authority can be confident that it is managing the waste produced by its own residents.

“This restriction also applies to the Reuse Shop. The Reuse Shop was opened to divert good quality items taken to HWRCs from going to waste and to increase reuse. Residents who wish to donate items are encouraged to take them to charity shops.

“Visitors can find information about what is needed to access any of our HWRCs on the council website and this will help them avoid unnecessary journeys.”

